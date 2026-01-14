'From' Season 4 Gets Exciting Release Update from Catalina Sandino Moreno (Exclusive)

Catalina Sandino Moreno, who plays Tabitha in all three seasons of From, shared an exciting release update for Season 4 of the hit MGM+ series, and it is expected to premiere sooner rather than later. Season 3 of the science fiction horror series had 10 episodes, and it finished its run on November 24, 2024. It has been over a year since From released a new episode, and the anticipation is high due to the wild cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale that raised more questions than answers.

From Season 4 wrapped filming in November 2025, which aligns with Moreno's previous production update she gave to The Direct. Speaking in an interview with The Direct while promoting Netflix's The Rip, Catalina Sandino Moreno gave a promising release window for From Season 4, noting that she thinks it will arrive between March and April this year:

The Direct: "You are also in 'From' which is a wonderful show, and fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the release of Season 4. What can you tease about how long they're gonna have to wait before they get to see how the story progresses?" Catalina Sandino Moreno: "I don't know exactly. I think it's coming out March, [maybe] April. But it's coming out. It's a great season. You're gonna love it. I enjoyed so much working on that show. It's fun. Again, it's fun to watch."

A March or April release date for From means that it will arrive on MGM+ over a year after the end of Season 3.

Moreno also hyped up the upcoming season, promising that it is going to be fun, entertaining, and great:

"I describe that show as... you open up Pringles, and you take one, and then you keep just popping [them] in your mouth, because it's addictive to watch. It's easy to... It's like eating a [can of] Pringles. You know, it's just 1, 2, 3, just eat it, because it's easy, it's fun, it's entertaining. It's a good show, and this season is gonna be great."

A March or April 2026 release date for From Season 4 is exciting because it shows a faster turnaround time for the series, as production wrapped in November 2025. It's possible that MGM+ prioritized the quicker delivery due to From's massive popularity.

Moreno's character, Tabitha, was a crucial part of From Season 3's cliffhanger because of a massive revelation that would change everything for the series. As it turns out, the finale confirmed that Tabitha is a reincarnation of Miranda (Victor's mother from the 1970s cycle), meaning that she was already part of the town alongside Jade (who was revealed to be Christopher, Miranda's husband).

At one point in the past, Jade and Tabitha's original selves were married to one another, and they failed to save their daughter from the ritual that made the town's citizens immortal and, ultimately, the monsters that have been terrorizing the cursed town.

Why From Season 4's Early 2026 Release Window Is Good News

Following several huge reveals at the end of Season 3, releasing the upcoming season as early as March or April 2026 maintains the overall hype for the series while still finding the right balance of finding the right breathing room in-between the seasons. If anything, it prevents a dragged-out delay.

It also lessens the wait because there is a slightly shorter gap between seasons. There was a 17-month gap between From Seasons 2 and 3. The Season 2 finale premiered on June 25, 2023, while the Season 3 premiere was released on September 22, 2024. If it arrives in March 2026, then there is only a gap of 15 months (the Season 3 finale premiered on November 24, 2024).

The March or April 2026 release window for From Season 4 represents a fan-friendly timeline, and this could also mean that a trailer is not too far behind. Releasing the first footage could also drum up anticipation for the series since it has the potential to lead to more engaging fan discussion that would lead to plenty of theories.