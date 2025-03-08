The producers of MGM's series From have revealed when the fourth season of the show might be released.

The sci-fi horror TV series has gained momentum with fans over its four seasons as it explores the nightmares within a fictional township in the USA (read more about the plot of From here.)

Season 3 of the series came to an end in November 2024 and audiences are eager to find out when new episodes will come out.

From's executive producers John Griffin and Jeff Pinkner have provided a likely release window for Season 4 of their horror show on MGM+.

In an interview with Emmanuel Noisette, Pinkner began by sharing they are "wildly hopeful" the series will be released in 2025:

"There were a slew of rumors that the show would not be on the air until 2026. We're wildly hopeful that it will be on the air in 2025."

However, Griffin quickly revised that timeline, revealing that the series won't be done shooting for some time, which pushes From Season 4's release to "early 2026:"

Griffin: "Let me interject before we move on to the next question, if I may, because I don't want either Jeff or I to get to get hunted down by angry people. Jeff, correct me if I'm wrong, we're probably not going to be done shooting until the holidays. So in likelihood, it would be early 2026, no?" Pinkner: "The likelihood will be early 2026."

Season 4 of From has been confirmed to start filming in 2025, returning to Nova Scotia, Canada. With Griffin's update that shooting will likely not be completed until "the holidays" it seems that 2026 is the earliest new episodes of From will be released, unless the production schedule is brought forward significantly.

Previous seasons of From have been released in consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024). But with each season's premiere getting later in the year (February, April, September), it seems inevitable that From will slip into 2026, marking 2025 as a year without the MGM+ show.

What to Expect From Season 4 of From

Season 3 of From left audiences reeling after one of the series' enduring mysteries, the Man in the Yellow Suit, arrived to kill off Jim Matthews (Eoin Bailey).

How the town will react to the murder of one of their mainstays will no doubt be an immediate concern heading into Season 4. The Man in the Yellow Suit has also become a prominent threat that the people now need to solve, along with their enduring problem of how to escape their town.

While Bailey is unlikely to return, many of the main cast members will be back for Season 4 of From, including lead Harold Perrineau and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Season 4 of From is confirmed to have ten episodes, as has been the case with previous seasons, meaning when it does finally release in 2026, audiences will have weeks of episodes to sink their teeth into.

Seasons 1-3 of From are available to watch on MGM+.