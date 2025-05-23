Disney Removes 3 Marvel Studios Movies From 2026 & 2027 Release Calendar

Three mystery Marvel Studios films have been shelved following a calendar reshuffle at Disney. The studio shifted the dates of several films this week, including delaying the next two much-anticipated Avengers movies. Along with these amendments, Disney scrubbed a few movies from its slate, which resulted in some MCU casualties.

Variety reports that Disney's new calendar has omitted three previously dated untitled Marvel Studios movies. One of these Marvel films, which was scheduled for release on February 13, 2026, has been completely removed from the calendar. Meanwhile, two other untitled Marvel Studios films, dated for November 6, 2026, and November 5, 2027, have been retitled to become untitled Disney films instead.

Following a three-film year for Marvel Studios in 2025, this shuffle leaves Marvel with only two films in 2026 (Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday) and only two in 2027 (Avengers: Secret Wars and an Untitled Marvel Studios film on July 23, 2027). The next Marvel Studios film to be released is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025.

The move follows comments by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who confirmed that Marvel Studios would change its strategy to "reduce output and focus more on quality" in the coming years. Iger said this would result in less Marvel Studios films per year, decreasing the volume to two or three (at most). This release calendar shuffle appears to be the first actioning of that new strategy, with Disney culling the extra Untitled Marvel films on its slate.

What Marvel Movies Did Disney Cut?

Marvel

The Marvel films that Disney removed were all untitled, so it's unclear which titles received the chop. Two confirmed films on Marvel's slate that remain without release dates are Armor Wars (which switched from being a Disney+ series to a film), and the troublesome Blade film (which has swapped dates and directors multiple times since its announcement). It's possible that these films were on Marvel's slate for 2026 and 2027, but weren't far enough in development to maintain their spot.

Notably, these cuts leave only four more films for release in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, making the Untitled Marvel Studios film in July 2027 crucial in the lead-up to the saga's end. Some have speculated that this is where the third Doctor Strange film might be placed, as the sorcerer's involvement in the Multiverse would be well placed to mediate between the two Avengers films.

Alternatively, if Marvel could push the new Blade film through production quickly enough, it could serve as an origin story for the vampire hunter before he is brought into Avengers: Secret Wars. This would resemble what Marvel did with Carol Danvers by placing Captain Marvel between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The other likely candidates for these culled Marvel Studios films are the third Black Panther film, the second Shang-Chi movie, and the MCU's X-Men reboot, all of which will now likely end up in the MCU's Phase 7.