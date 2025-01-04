Fans patiently waiting for the upcoming Season 4 of Netflix's Love, Death & Robots now have a slightly better idea of when to expect those new episodes to land.

The Netflix original series is an animated anthology that tells short stories based on one of the three titular concepts: love, death, or robots. The show first debuted in March 2019, and the latest third season dropped in May 2022.

The series was renewed for a Season 4 in August 2022, but no further word on when they might finally release has been offered.

When Will Love, Death & Robots Season 4 Release?

Netflix

In an interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim while promoting his new show Secret Level, Love, Death & Robots, creator Tim Miller offered a brief update on when fans can expect to see Season 4 release on Netflix.

The creative noted that fans should look towards "when [they] traditionally released the show" in the past:

"Oh, I think if you look at when we traditionally released the show, you might have some clues as to when. But, yeah, we're working on it."

Miller further teased that the new season is "going to be awesome" and that there are "some big surprises there."

Let's follow Tim Miller's advice and go back to see when previous seasons of Love, Death, and Robots were released.

Season 1 debuted on March 15, 2019, Season 2 on May 14, 2021, and Season 3 on May 20, 2022. That means fans should expect a release window this Sping, sometime between March 2025 and May 2025.

That is, assuming 2025 is the year––though, it is hard to imagine fans will have to wait until 2026.

The wait for Season 4 has certainly been long enough—it is already the longest yet. No other season has taken three years to arrive.

In fact, the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 was only one year!

While fans wait until Season 4 of Love, Death & Robots, make sure to check out Amazon Studios' Secret Level on Prime Video, which serves as a spiritual successor to the series that focuses on short stories told in established video game franchises.

Love, Death & Robots' first three seasons are now streaming on Netflix.