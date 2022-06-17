The Flash Movie Releases Ridiculous New Cover Featuring Ezra Miller’s Hero (Photos)

While The Flash is set to explore the DCEU's Multiverse in a unique way, much of the conversation surrounding the film is about its lead star, Ezra Miller. The actor has been involved in several controversies in the past months due to a series of arrests in Hawaii. The messy legal situation puts Miller's DCEU future into question, but Warner Bros. has refuted the reports about the studio having an emergency meeting over the actor.

At this stage, The Flash is still slated to release in June 2023, meaning that marketing has yet to ramp up. However, new footage of the movie has since been released online, giving fans a tease of what to expect in Miller's next DC outing, alongside the return of Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

Now, as fans wait for Warner Bros.'s statement regarding Miller's legal troubles, an official variant cover featuring the actor has emerged online.

The Flash Still Uses Ezra Miller in Film's Promotion

DC Comics, via Gamesradar, officially unveiled a new variant cover for The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1, a prequel comic for The Flash, showcasing intriguing art of Ezra Miller's DC hero streaking naked as he suits up to become the Scarlet Speedster.

DC

The variant cover is illustrated by The Flash director Andy Muschietti, and it is written by Kenny Porter. The original cover is illustrated by Max Fiumara.

Alongside the reveal, a 1:25 pencil variant cover by Muschietti was also released:

DC

The prequel comic revolves around Barry Allen seeking Batman's advice on how to master his powers as a new villain emerges in Central City:

"Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry’s adventure with the Justice League, he’s determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder’s strength?"

Initially, the prequel comic was supposed to release on April 26, but it has been delayed until September 13.

Will Ezra Miller be Replaced as The Flash?

It's possible that this variant cover was done months before the troubling allegations toward The Flash's Ezra Miller. However, given the provocative nature of the design, it's quite surprising that Warner Bros. and DC decided to still release it in the midst of the messy legal situation of the actor.

It is unknown if DC Comics will end up pulling the plug on this variant cover, but the fact that it was created by director Andy Muschietti could hint that it might be hard to not release it to the public. Given that the comic is still set to be released in September, changes may still happen.

While Miller and Warner Bros. are still sorting out the legal troubles, The Flash has been "extraordinarily well-received" by audiences who have watched the movie during its early test screenings in the past months. This is a positive development since it gives confidence to the studio that the film will do well amid the issues surrounding the actor.

In addition, The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti also teased that another trailer might arrive sooner rather than later, meaning that official marketing could very well be underway.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on June 23, 2023.