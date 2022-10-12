Ezra Miller’s The Flash: New Photo Shows Crazy Suit-Up Sequence In Prequel Tie-In

Amid the controversies that the lead actor has been facing over the past months, The Flash is set to offer a brand-new adventure for Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster. The upcoming DCEU movie is confirmed to tackle the Multiverse while also showcasing a closer look at the titular hero's day-to-day life.

Marketing for The Flash has yet to officially begin, but a tie-in comic centered around Barry Allen gave fans a preview of what's to come. The comic features encounter with villains like the Girder while also unveiling the key role of Ben Affleck's Batman in Barry's superhero life.

Now, another teaser for the tie-in comic revealed a stunning new upgrade for the DCEU's resident speedster.

DC Unveils Barry Allen's Suit-Up Scene as The Flash

DC Comics, via Bleeding Cool, revealed a preview of the second issue of The Flash tie-in comic, showcasing scenes of the incredible suit-up scene with the hero's ring.

Barry Allen launches himself into action as he taps into the Flash ring to become the Scarlet Speedster.

The image shows the ring releasing his costume, allowing Barry to change into the DCEU hero at super-speed:

DC

Previous set photos revealed that Miller is wearing the Flash ring, indicating that this sequence from the preview will be showcased in live-action.

The preview also confirmed that Patty Spivot, Barry's love interest, and Albert Desmond, a villain known as Doctor Alchemy, are involved in the story. Could they appear alongside Ezra Miller's DC hero on the big screen?

DC

The tie-in comic also showed a heartfelt conversation between Barry and his dad, Henry Allen:

DC

In the preview, another Flash villain, Tarpit, appears to be wreaking havoc in Central City:

DC

A closer look at Flash's new suit was also unveiled in the tie-in comic:

DC

The Flash Stays True to DC Comics

In the prequel tie-in, the suit-up sequence from Ezra Miller's DCEU hero pays homage to Barry Allen's transformation from DC Comics. The Flash's ring is an important part of the hero's mythology, and it's appropriate that the movie version is keeping it as a significant part of his repertoire.

Given that the tie-in comic already featured this transformation, it's safe to assume that the ring will already be part of Barry when The Flash premieres in theatres, giving fans a chance to witness one of its stunning sequences.

The Arrowverse's Flash, portrayed by Grant Gustin, also has a ring of his own, and the sequence is similar to the one that is shown in this preview. It seems that DC wants to establish the Flash ring as a consistent part of the Scarlet Speedster's portrayal, and many would agree that this is a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the confirmation that Patty Spivot and Albert Desmond are involved could hint at the future plans for The Flash. Spivot is a well-known love interest for Barry Allen, and this could spell bad news for the Barry and Iris shippers.

Meanwhile, Desmond's Doctor Alchemy is also a powerful villain that has "big bad" vibes, and the character could end up as a major threat down line.

Both characters are important to the Flash's history, and the DCEU could further use them in a potential sequel to flesh out the character's story.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on June 23, 2023.