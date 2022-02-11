Watch: New Footage From Aquaman 2, The Flash & Black Adam Released

DC is set to embrace a new chapter by introducing fresh faces and continuing the stories of established heroes within its live-action roster. Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops to mark 2022 as a memorable year for DC, giving fans a stellar lineup of projects that feature Batman, Flash, Aquaman, and Black Adam. While the current in-universe state of the DCEU is still unknown, this theatrical slate should give viewers an idea of what to expect of its interconnected approach.

In 2022, Robert Pattinson will showcase a brand-new take on Gotham's Caped Crusader in The Batman in March while also highlighting the character's detective roots. In July, Dwayne Johnson will make his DC debut as Black Adam as his solo film pits him against the Justice Society of America.

Ezra Miller's Flash will push the Multiverse into the forefront in November, while Jason Momoa's Aquaman will continue his reign in Atlantis in December.

So far, The Batman's marketing push has been at the front and center due to the fact that the film's release is inching closer. Despite that, it seems that other movies from the 2022 slate have caught up with the hype as official footage arrives.

DC Highlights The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash & Aquaman

DC officially released a brand-new trailer for its 2022 movie slate, showcasing fresh footage from The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The 60-second teaser includes new scenes of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam in action, new costumes of Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster and Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and the first official look at the Justice Society of America:

Aldis Hodge's Hawkman is ready to take on Black Adam in this official image:

Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone looks stunning in this official image:

Pierce Brosnan is set to make an impactful DC debut as Dr. Fate in Black Adam:

Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher is poised to dominate in the upcoming DCEU movie:

Black Adam will also reveal, of course, what Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been cooking:

New footage of Jason Momoa in his stealth suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was also revealed:

Momoa also sports his old suit from the first Aquaman, while sat upon the Throne of Atlantis:

A new look at Ezra Miller's Flash suit was also shown off, displaying how the new costume includes yellow-tinted visors:

Fans can watch the latest sizzle reel below:

The JSA, The Flash's Multiverse Plot, & Aquaman's Lost Kingdom

The 60-second trailer offers fresh footage from the respective films while also revealing interesting story tidbits that could fuel speculation from fans. That said, many would agree that this latest teaser should boost the anticipation for DC's stacked 2022 lineup.

In the teaser, Black Adam took a good chunk of screen time, potentially hinting that an official trailer could soon arrive. The members of the Justice Society of America are expected to be a huge part of the film's narrative, and the teaser appears to successfully tease the team's fateful encounter with the Man in Black.

The dynamic between Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle and Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is being pushed numerous times for The Batman, meaning that the pair's bond will serve as the emotional weight of the upcoming solo adventure.

While The Flash is expected to highlight the Multiverse, it seems that the movie's Flashpoint storyline where Barry Allen runs back in to save his mom from dying will be the crux of the narrative. This presents many opportunities for the movie to showcase a plethora of emotional moments while also striking a balance when featuring alternate reality concepts.

Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's footage is mainly focused on establishing Arthur Curry's new reign as King of Atlantis while also showcasing the character's two costumes. Given that the film's release is still far away, it's a no-brainer that more interesting tidbits about the sequel will be unveiled in the coming months.

The Batman is set to premiere in theaters on March 4, 2022. Black Adam will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022. The Flash will premiere on November 4, 2022, while Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will debut on December 16, 2022.