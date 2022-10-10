Jason Momoa's Aquaman Easter Egg Spotted In New Black Adam Footage

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is almost here. This movie has been over a decade in the making, so it is about time that the infamous anti-hero gets his moment in the spotlight. While the project once shared the year with others DCEU blockbusters, such as The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the upcoming release will only be the second live-action DC Comics film from Warner Bros. in 2021.

Hopefully, despite the long wait and various delays, The Rock has a well-made, fun journey ready for audiences around the world to experience. However, despite the anticipation to see Theth-Adam come to life, many fans are voicing the desire to also see some familiar faces show up during the movie’s runtime.

The main example of this would be the push for Superman to show his face. It’s a hypothetical showdown many seem to be dying to witness, more than even Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

Well, thanks to a new promo spot, it’s been confirmed that a few familiar faces will, in fact, show up—just not in the way one might imagine.

Black Adam Hints Toward the Wider DCEU

In a new clip from Black Adam on TikTok, some Easter eggs have been revealed referencing a few of the most famous Justice League members.

In the brief sequence, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam faces off against Aldis Hodge's Hawkman in the room of some unidentified house or apartment. As they duke it out, they slam into some notable wall art.

The first image to be seen is The Flash himself.

DC Comics

Then Jason Momoa's Aquaman gets the honor of destruction thanks the big brawl.

DC Comics

Finally, to finish off the promo comes the most rumored cameo of the movie itself: Superman.

DC Comics

The entire video can be seen below:

Aquaman, Flash, and Superman Destroyed by Black Adam

Now, obviously, this isn’t quite the cameo fans had in mind. But, with that said, it’s still plenty of fun to see and doubles as a interesting reminder of how everyday people in-universe are still well aware of the superheroes running around.

It does seem like the promo made a very specific choice to end on the image of Superman though. The rumors are still raging on that Henry Cavill will finally put the cape back on for a big tease at some point during Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU debut.

Given the above promo and other various interviews, it looks like Warner Bros. is at least listening to all those requests.

Sadly, in comparison, the desire to see Levi’s Shazam crossover with Black Adam doesn’t seem nearly as high among the general audience. This is a little strange, seeing as the two are each other’s arch-nemesis, and their stories are inherently connected. Sadly the hero doesn’t even get smashed wall art to his name, yet someone as unrelated as Aquaman does.

Given Dwayne Johnson’s pull and general reputation, he could honestly convince Warner Bros. to sic the entire Justice League on him—Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Cavill’s Superman; the whole nine yards.

Black Adam hits theaters on Friday, October 21.