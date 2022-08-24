New Aquaman 2 Photos Spoil Key Scenes In the Sequel

Aquaman 2 Director Shares New Concept Art

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan took to Instagram to share multiple images of concept art from the new movie, which just had its release delayed to December 25, 2023.

Jason Momoa's titular hero swims up to the middle of what appears to be some kind of underwater vessel, which features a group of shark hybrid creatures ready to fight the King of Atlantis. In the middle is a seemingly female figure with the bottom half of an octopus as Arthur Curry extends his fists toward the group.

This group could be a subspecies of Atlanteans called the "Sea Changed," who have various mutations that make them look like human/shark hybrids.

Warner Bros. Discovery

While its unclear who's involved, a giant underwater fight takes place between armies of soldiers and a number of battleships shooting lasers at one another. This appears to take place on a giant underwater wall that some of the participants are climbing to the top of.

Two undisclosed characters walk through icy terrain in the middle of a giant trench with a red flare shining ahead of them. A busted-up armored vehicle sits behind them, with the red light shining on a creature with a giant tentacle waving through the air.

Momoa's Aquaman engages in another fight with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta, one of the key antagonists from 2018's Aquaman. After losing his first matchup against the Atlatnean King, Abdul-Mateen is back for Round 2 in this expansive sequel as they have their first underwater quarrel.

Along with the images, Wan shared the following caption, expressing his excitement for fans to see the fully finished movie next year:

"AQUAMAN & The Lost Kingdom moving to Christmas Day 2023. I’m a bit superstitious and I love that it’s a December release like the first one!

Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we’re creating, and I need the time to do it right. These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven’t even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can’t wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer ;)"

