The Flash Movie Receives Stunning Doctor Strange 2-Inspired Fan Poster

Thanks to a dedicated fan, The Flash just received some awesome new posters fashioned after those made for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The upcoming DC Comics movie, starring Ezra Miller, has been a long time coming. After endless delays, it's finally less than six months away.

At the Super Bowl, a new trailer for the project debuted that captivated audiences around the world.

It included new glimpses of the DC Multiverse, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, Michael Keaton's Batman, and more.

A Multiverse of Flash Madness

Twitter user @arifinity_ went and created an amazing poster based on the marketing efforts of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For reference, the poster Marvel Studios created is below. It creatively showcases the main characters alongside Multiversal characters they'd come to interact with on screen.

Marvel

Arifinity's creative take on the poster sees Barry front and center, with another Flash to his right, Sasha Calle's Supergirl to his left, and both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's Batmen on either end.

Arifinity

Arifinity's work is spot on, especially when comparing their The Flash poster with that of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Arifinity/Marvel

The Flash Exploring the Multiverse

While both the DC Comics and Marvel movies deal with the Multiverse, it currently looks like Barry Allen’s venture into alternate realities will end with far greater consequences than Stephen Strange’s.

It’s been rumored for a long time that Ezra Miller’s film will end with the hero arriving in a new DCU timeline, one similar, yet different, than the one Barry originated in.

The DCU’s new co-lead, James Gunn, has even confirmed this himself. Though it won’t be a complete reboot, with any continued continuity being carefully selected.

Originally, this set up Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman as the main timelines’ Kryptonian and Caped Crusader, respectively.

However, with all the new DCU changes, it doesn’t look like that will be the case any longer.

Instead, fans can look forward to new Batman and Supergirl films, both of which are likely to get brand-new leads.

It may seem a little messy, but hopefully, when The Flash hits theaters on June 16, the bigger picture will be a little clearer.