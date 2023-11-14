After many fans thought The Flash would serve as Ezra Miller's last appearance in the DCEU, the actor's character recently made a return one last time.

Ezra Miller played a major role in the DCEU, being credited for six total projects from Batman v Superman to their solo film, The Flash.

In the recent past, Miller was the center of off-screen drama which ultimately resulted in them being arrested on multiple occasions, leaving many fans to believe that the world of DC and Warner Bros. would part ways with the actor.

It was recently reported DC Studios would move away from all of its major actors that appeared in the DCEU, so fans can expect not to see Miller's version of Flash on-screen anymore.

The Flash's Final DCEU Appearance

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1

In a newly released comic titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1, which is a canon tie-in story to the upcoming Aquaman 2 film, Ezra Miller's DCEU version of Flash made a surprising appearance.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1

In the comic, Ezra Miller's Flash shows up to help Jason Momoa's Aquaman with a "Meta Bomb." In one panel, Flash gives Aquaman some intel on the bomb and how it works.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1

In another panel, Miller's Flash tells Aquaman that he can take the bomb down to Antarctica so that it won't harm anyone.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1

The illustrations of Flash in the comic also make the character's face on the page look nearly identical to Miller's on-screen.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1

Another panel features dialogue from Flash that sounds as though it came straight from Miller's mouth.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1

The character got to fight side-by-side with Michael Keaton's Batman in The Flash, but in the Aquaman comic, which will likely be the very last time Miller's version will be seen in the DCEU, he was beside Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

Will The Flash Be in Aquaman 2?

The Aquaman comic that featured Ezra Miller's Flash is a direct tie-in to the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom film that will be released in theaters on December 22.

Since Miller's Flash played such a prominent role in the tie-in comic, some fans may be inclined to believe that the character will appear in the upcoming movie, which will also be the final installment of the DCEU.

Fans may also think that it would only make sense for Miller to show up in Aquaman 2 since Momoa's Arthur Curry popped up in the post-credits scene of The Flash.

However, although it is a bit confusing, it seems as though that post-credits scene took place in the Clooneyverse (the universe in which George Clooney's Batman resided) since that is the universe The Flash ended in.

If that is the case, then Barry would have to travel across the Multiverse once again to show up in Aquaman 2, and considering all that transpired in The Flash, it would seem cheap for Barry to just jump from universe to universe.

With that being said, it is highly unlikely that Ezra Miller will be credited in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (although not entirely impossible), which means that his character's last official appearance will be in the recently released comic.