DC Reveals First Look at Aquaman 2 Prequel Story (Photos)

Thanks to a new DC Comics announcement fans have a first look at Aquaman 2's prequel story.

After multiple delays and a regime change at DC Studios, Auqaman and the Lost Kingdom will mark the end of the DCEU when it hits theaters later this year.

The film was reported to follow Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman as he reluctantly teams up with his brother King Orm to take down the villainous Black Manta.

However, as DC recently "completely changed the plot" according to insiders, the DC faithful are jonesing to know where this Atlantean tale will go.

Aquaman 2 Prequel Revealed

In anticipation of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's theatrical release, DC Comics revealed a first look at a prequel to the film.

DC Comics

DC unveiled details on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom #1, along with a trio of stunning variant covers for the upcoming tie-in comic.

DC Comics

The newly announced one-off book will track "the shocking events that connect the smash-hit Aquaman movie" and "the eagerly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:"

"Discover the shocking events that connect the smash-hit Aquaman movie to the eagerly anticipated 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom!' Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding! Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor! Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison! Three action-packed tales crammed into a single special!"

DC Comics

The prequel comic was written by Tim Seeley, Joey Esposito, and Ethan Sacks, and will store shelves on October 31.

DC Studios Continues Its Comicbook Tie-Ins

While it is exciting that fans of Jason Momoa's Aquaman will get the chance to fill in some blanks between the first and second movie on the page, this is nowhere near the first tie-in comic connecting to the DCEU.

The comic book giant did a similar thing with the recently released The Flash film as well.

Last fall DC released a series of comics leading into The Flash, offering up small hints of what would come down the line in the Scarlet Speedster's Multiversal blockbuster.

Yes, sometimes this tie-in strategy can go awry (ie Ezra Miller's Flash being pulled off a special DC Comics variant cover amid the actor's legal troubles).

But, as of right now, it seems like Aquaman will not have to deal with anything like that, as this prequel comic offers some simple supplemental storytelling for fans wanting the full DCEU experience.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 25.