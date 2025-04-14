2025 Fantastic Four Trailer 2 Gets Exciting Release Update

Reports have surfaced regarding when the next trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released, and many will be relieved to learn that its premiere will be quite soon.

Thunderbolts* is definitely on every MCU fan's radar, but many have July 25 circled on their calendars since that is the official release date for The Fantastic Four.

Fantastic Four's first trailer was released in early February 2025, but many have been patiently waiting for the next big reel of footage to be unveiled. However, a full clip from the film was recently released that showcased Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards alongside Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm as they hinted to Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm that Sue was pregnant.

When Will The Fantastic Four's Next Trailer Be Released?

Marvel Studios

Industry insider Daniel Richtman recently reported via Patreon that the next trailer for The Fantastic Four: The First Steps will be released very soon. The exact date for when the trailer will drop wasn't specified, but Richtman did note that it will be attached to Thunderbolts* when that film premieres in theaters.

So, the most likely projection for when the trailer will debut is either sometime during the week of April 21 or very early in the week of April 28. Since Thunderbolts* is debuting on May 2 (but screenings will start as early as May 1), the trailer can be expected to come out before that date.

Richtman also revealed via Patreon that the coming trailer will be around two-and-a-half minutes long, meaning that it will contain a lot of footage and be a full-sized trailer.

The report also teased what fans can expect to see in the footage. According to Richtman, Reed will put his powers on display, Silver Surfer will make an appearance, and Sue will confirm that she is, in fact, pregnant (which was already confirmed to the public at CinemaCon):

"A new 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer is on the way! It shows: Reed using his powers, the female Silver Surfer, and confirms that Sue is pregnant. Johnny says his sister is going to be the best mom — and teases Reed with, 'You’re not prepared for what’s coming.' Runtime is around 2 minutes and 30 seconds."

Will There Be a Third Trailer for Fantastic Four?

Marvel Studios

The upcoming trailer for The Fantastic Four won't be the last time a reel of footage from the upcoming film will be released, but it could be the last full-size trailer.

However, since the film doesn't release until July, and the first instance of released footage was a teaser, Fantastic Four could receive another lengthy trailer closer to its release.

Even if there won't be another big trailer, fans will still be treated to TV spots and other quick reels, and it is possible that Marvel Studios will release another full clip like it did for Thunderbolts* just prior to its release.

However, it is important to remember that whatever is released likely won't be very telling. Marvel Studios will have already revealed a lot in its footage for Fantastic Four after the coming trailer is released (Galactus, Silver Surfer, Sue's pregnancy, etc.), so any footage released after the upcoming trailer likely won't be anything groundbreaking.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.