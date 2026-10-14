Disney Announces Sequel to 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Amid Dave Filoni Reset

A sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming almost eight years after the Star Wars movie underperformed in theaters. Solo starred Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover as young iterations of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian in an action space adventure that faced several troubles throughout its production. Solo has become one of the biggest financial flops of Disney's Star Wars era, but as Lucasfilm enters a new period with Dave Filoni at the head of the company, the studio isn't giving up on Solo just yet.

During Lucasfilm's Publishing panel at New York Comic-Con 2026, Disney confirmed a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story would be coming by way of a new comic book published in partnership with Mad Cave Studios' Papercutz label. Titled Star Wars: Smugglers & Scoundrels - The Black Sun Eclipse, the new comic issue is set two years after the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story and features the film's versions of Chewie, Han, and Lando as they deal with their debt to the criminal syndicate, the Black Sun.

Han, Lando, and Chewiee are in debt to the criminal syndicate, Black Sun, but don’t worry… Han has a plan. All they need to do is survive the eclipse.

Written by Adam Lance Garcia and illustrated by Liana Kangas, Star Wars: Smugglers & Scoundrels - The Black Sun Eclipse is scheduled for release in Fall 2027. The new installment is the next under the Smugglers & Scoundrels comic banner, which recently released The Race for Jabba’s Bounty.

A sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story has long been up in the air. After initial hints of a film sequel, nothing ever materialized, and the long-gestating Lando Calrissian spin-off project starring Glover has also seemingly hit the shelf. This makes the new Smugglers & Scoundrels comic story the first official sequel to the 2018 movie.

Lucasfilm is entering a new era under Dave Filoni's leadership, which could result in shelved projects being revived, but the new co-CEO has yet to announce anything about Solo or Lando.

Lucasfilm

The lack of Star Wars sequels in film hasn't stopped Disney from investing in Star Wars through its comic and publishing arms. The studio has been steadily adapting its MandoVerse projects into comic form, potentially with an eye to give the stalled cinematic universe a different format to expand into. With Solo now receiving a new lease on life in the comic medium, it signals what could just be the start of a second chance for a lot of dormant Star Wars projects.

Disney's Comic Plans Could Provide Sequels For More Star Wars Stories

Lucasfilm

Disney's investment in revitalizing Solo: A Star Wars Story in comic form could be the way forward for many Star Wars stories to receive a sequel. Lucasfilm's grander scheme of live-action film and television projects under Filoni's leadership has yet to be revealed, which means there are plenty of Star Wars titles that could be considered for a format shift.

After Solo, another Star Wars tale that many fans have been wondering about is Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ewan McGregor has been outspoken about his hopes for a Season 2 of the show, but if nothing else, a comic sequel to the show could fill in more of the blanks in Obi-Wan's story.

The Book of Boba Fett was another MandoVerse story that seemed to have more to tell, although it wasn't as well-loved as some of the other live-action Star Wars stories. This means Lucasfilm may be less likely to invest in another full production of The Book of Boba Fett, but that could make it a perfect candidate to continue in graphic novel form.

Other Star Wars television projects that fell to the wayside in recent years include The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew, both of which could benefit from further continuations of their stories but may only receive sequels in comic or novel form if Disney continues the strategy it's applying to Solo: A Star Wars Story.