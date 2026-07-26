The MandoVerse Is Officially Switching Formats Soon

The MandoVerse's next chapter is a shift from the previous format. Star Wars' The Mandalorian universe began in 2019 with Season 1 of the Disney+ show, which has since expanded to include crossover and spin-off series like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. The MandoVerse recently broke from the established TV format with the cinematic release of The Mandalorian & Grogu earlier in 2026, and it will change things up once again for the next installment.

It's been confirmed that the MandoVerse's next chapter is a comic book adaptation of The Book of Boba Fett. The Disney+ Star Wars series, released in 2021, starred Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, continuing the bounty hunter's story after his return in The Mandalorian and following his attempts to take power on Jabba the Hutt's old turf of Tatooine.

The Book of Boba Fett was one of the lesser-loved installments in the MandoVerse, but each of its seven episodes will be remade in this new comic book. The comic will serve as a direct adaptation of the episodes, rather than a spin-off story set in the same world.

Marvel Comics

While not traditionally a comic property, Star Wars has committed some of its MandoVerse storylines to comics in the past, including for The Mandalorian Season 1 and Season 2. Similarly, the approach was to replicate The Mandalorian's episodes into comic book form rather than create any new stories featuring these characters.

Given that the MandoVerse's latest format switch isn't a first for the Star Wars universe, it suggests this might be a release trend for the MandoVerse going forward.

Lucasfilm has so far published comic adaptations of The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, in their release order, and if that trend holds, the latter chapters of the MandoVerse could be primed for comic counterparts as well. This means that a comic for The Mandalorian Season 3 would be next in line, followed by Ahsoka Season 1, Skeleton Crew, and Ahsoka Season 2.

Admittedly, the gap between the show's release and its comic adaptation is growing, with The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 comics released two years after the initial airing. The upcoming The Book of Boba Fett comic has Issue #1 scheduled for September 9, 2026, marking almost five years since the Disney+ show was released.

Comics Could Be the Way for Star Wars' MandoVerse

Disney+

With The Book of Boba Fett comic seemingly confirming a trend of screen-to-comic adaptations for the MandoVerse, it may also offer a new path forward for the future of the Star Wars universe.

Releasing The Mandalorian & Grogu in theaters was a risk for Lucasfilm, and it didn't really pay off, as the film struggled to break even with a $340 million box office gross. This has seemingly jeopardized future plans for the MandoVerse, which has been rumored to culminate in a big crossover film or series, but is now in doubt given The Mandalorian & Grogu's performance.

Beyond Ahsoka Season 2, scheduled for 2027, there are no other confirmed MandoVerse TV shows on Lucasfilm's slate right now, calling into question whether the universe might be done.

That said, the comic adaptations that Disney has been commissioning for the MandoVerse could show a way forward, with the cinematic universe potentially continuing on the comic book page rather than on screen.

Disney+

With live-action TV and films an expensive format for Lucasfilm to play in, transitioning the MandoVerse into comics offers the studio much more freedom and financial flexibility.

A potential Avengers-like crossover film or event series between characters from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett would no doubt be an expensive affair for Lucasfilm, particularly given the grandeur and scale some of the set pieces and stunts would involve, but those kinds of restraints don't exist in the comic landscape. On the page, an artist can depict any number of characters and climactic set pieces without scheduling actors or handling VFX.

Even if Lucasfilm chooses to end its live-action MandoVerse plans after Ahsoka Season 2, that doesn't have to be the end of the line, and a comic arc depicting the MandoVerse's conclusion could serve as a viable way to bring the story to a resolution.