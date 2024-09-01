Disney has revealed that its popular original Disney+ series Goosebumps will receive a historic cable TV release.

Since Disney launched its in-house streaming service in 2019 the company has been experimenting with its rollout of content.

Like many streaming services, Disney+ is home to original scripted series that are typically exclusive to its platform, but that hasn't stopped the streamer from shaking up its release schedule and even removing original content entirely.

Disney+ Original Series to Release on Cable

Disney+

Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" special programming run was announced, including the entirety of the Disney+ original series Goosebumps.

A full Season 1 marathon of Goosebumps is set to take place on Freeform on October 25. This marks the first time an original Disney+ scripted season has been aired on cable television.

Disney+'s Goosebumps is an adaptation of R.L. Stine's hit young adult horror novels. After a popular first season, it was renewed for a second run in February 2024.

Previously, the series had only been available to watch on Disney+ or on Hulu. Freeform did release two episodes of the series during its 2023 "31 Nights of Halloween" event, but this will be the first time the entire season has been made available to watch on cable television.

Could More Disney+ TV Series Be Released This Way?

Disney+ has been experimenting with airing content on traditional cable TV lately.

Most recently this happened with The Mandalorian's first season, where the pilot episode aired for one night only on Disney's affiliate cable channels ABC, Freeform, and FX. A similar cable release occurred for Star Wars series, Andor.

Disney seems to choose this cable release strategy when it is of most benefit to promoting the series. Both The Mandalorian and Andor's cable releases occurred close to the season premieres or finales of those series, in an effort to drive viewership numbers.

Similarly, Goosebumps is only airing on cable TV as part of Freeform's Halloween special, where it suitably fits into the theme.

It seems likely that Disney won't rule out making more appearances of its original series on cable channels in the future, provided there is an opportunity to drive more eyeballs toward the series and, therefore, tempt more subscribers to Disney+.

Goosebumps is available to stream on Disney+ now and will air on Freeform on October 25 at 1:30 pm EDT/PDT.

