Another new take on the iconic Goosebumps franchise has arrived, so here's a breakdown of all the characters and actors audiences will see along the way.

The new Disney+ series follows a group of high schools who accidentally stumble into a decades-old mystery which could have dire consequences for both them and their town.

The new Goosebumps series is confirmed to adapt elements from several classic books in the franchise, including Night of the Living Dummy, Say Cheese and Die!, Go Eat Worms!, The Haunted Mask, and The Cuckoo Clock of Doom. On top of addressing those stories, there will also be an overarching narrative running across the show’s 10 episodes, connecting its expansive cast together.

All the Cast & Characters of Disney+'s Goosebumps

Justin Long - Mr. Bratt

Justin Long

Justin Long plays Mr. Bratt, the new High School English Professor who moves into the old Biddle house. He’s the “cool teacher” type who always tries to get down on his students' level.

Little did he know how moving in when he did was a bad idea—events start lining up, and Mr. Bratt soon ends up neck-deep in the haunted mystery encompassing the Biddle House.

Long is known for his appearances in iconic horror movies like Barbarian and Jeepers Creepers. The actor will also be starring in the upcoming slasher, It’s a Wonderful Knife.

Zack Morris - Isaiah

Zack Morris

Zack Morris’ Isaiah is the most popular kid at school and the star on the football team. While he enjoys playing, his entire college future could be riding on his skills on the field.

He can potentially play his way into a full ride, but his family can’t afford to pay for college otherwise. This leads to a lot of pressure for Isaiah as he struggles to stay afloat when weird stuff starts happening in town shortly after discovering a mysterious Polaroid camera.

Isaiah is also best friends with James.

Goosebumps is Morris’ biggest onscreen credit to date. Previously, he played a large role in BBC’s EastEnders.

Isa Briones - Margot

Isa Briones

Margot is a smart and intelligent bookworm, if not a bit shy. Isa Briones’ character has been friends with Isaiah since childhood, though their relationship has never been anything more—despite what their friends might think.

She is also close with her father, Colin, though he hides a secret that could cause a rift between the two of them. Margot’s mom is fairly absent in her life, something she believes is due to an impending separation between her parents.

Many fans might recognize Briones from her time on Star Trek: Picard.

Miles McKenna - James

Miles McKenna

James, played by Miles McKenna, is the class clown and best friend of Isaiah. Their family is one of the richest in Port Lawrence.

James gets the opportunity of a lifetime when their unexpected run-in with a strange cuckoo clock ends up giving them the perfect chance to go all the way with their crush. In natural Goosebumps fashion, everything doesn’t turn out as expected.

McKenna can be seen in Normal British Series, Guilty Party, and All Night.

Ana Yi Puig - Isabella

Ana Yi Puig

Like Margot, Ana Yi Puig’s Isabella is both shy and smart. However, she doesn’t have any friends at school and often feels invisible to everyone. Her way of dealing with this became an unhealthy one: as a quiet wallflower secretly trolling her classmates on social media.

One night, when she finds a strange-looking mask at a Halloween party, Isabella starts to think things could start looking up.

Puig previously offered her voice talents to the animated series Jade Armor.

Will Price - Lucas

Will Price

Will Price’s Lucas is the strange kid at school who no one ever quite understands.

While his antics are always over-the-top, they generally all stem from an inability to grapple with the unexpected death of his father who did crazy stunts for a living.

Price has brief roles in The Mosquito Coast, The Equalizer, and The Endgame.

Ben Cockell - Harold Biddle

Ben Cockell

Something terrible happened to Ben Cockell’s Harold Biddle in 1993, setting off a chain of events that are behind many of the scary events going down around Port Lawrence. As for what exactly happened, audiences will need to tune into the series to find out.

While Harold first moved into the town in 1993, his spirit has remained ever since.

Cockell can be seen in The Mysterious Benedict Society and Superman & Lois.

Rachael Harris - Nora

Rachael Harris

Nora is Lucas’ mother and works at a local cafe in Port Lawrence. While the death of her husband was a shock, she is working to move on—even if the method of doing so involves a secret relationship with the high school’s guidance counselor.

Rachael Harris’ Nora may also know more than she lets on about what happened in the Biddle house back in 1993.

Harris is known for her roles in The Hangover, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Lucifer, and Suits.

Rob Huebel - Colin

Rob Huebel

Rob Huebel’s Colin is the local high school guidance counselor who also happens to be having an affair with Nora, as his relationship with his wife is strained. He is Margot’s father.

Some of Huebel’s previous projects include The Descendants, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, I Love You, Man, and The Other Guys.

Lexa Doig - Sarah

Lexa Doig

Sarah, played by Lexa Doig, is Margot’s mother. She spends a lot of time out of town, but once weird things start happening in Port Lawrence, she’s pulled back to her family.

Doig has had large roles in Andromeda, The Arrangement, Continuum, Chucky, and Arrow.

Leonard Roberts - Ben

Leonard Roberts

Ben is Isaiah’s father who is consistently pushing him to perform at his best in football since a full ride to college could be riding on it.

Leonard Roberts’ character seems to share a mysterious connection with Nora, though it’s unclear just what that might be from.

The actor has had roles in NBC’s Heroes, the American Sniper film, and All American: Homecoming.

Laura Mennell - Eliza

Laura Mennell

Laura Mennell’s Eliza is James’ mother and one of the wealthiest families in the area.

Mennell played notable roles in the television shows Project Blue Book and The Man in the High Castle and also appeared in 2009’s Watchmen movie.

Francoise Yip - Victoria

Francoise Yip

Victoria is Isabella’s strict mother who has very little patience for her daughter’s so-called “antics." She also happens to work at the local mental institution.

Francoise Yip can be seen in movies such as Aliens vs Predator: Requiem, Blade Trinity, and Rip in Time.

Slappy - Chris Geere

Chris Geere

While Slappy’s role in the overall series remains a mystery, when the iconic ventriloquist dummy speaks, it’ll be with Chris Geere’s voice.

Geere previously appeared in You’re the Worst, This is Us, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Goosebumps Episodes 1-5 are now streaming on Disney+.