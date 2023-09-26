Disney+ just announced the release dates for the new Goosebumps streaming series.

The project was initially announced to be in the works back in 2020, with Sony Pictures at the helm following the studio's 2015 and 2018 films starring Jack Black and Wendi McLendon-Covey, respectively, before ultimately landing at Disney.

Previously, Disney surprised fans with a spooky premiere date: Friday the 13th of October. Disney+ and Hulu will both simultaneously be streaming the show leading up to the Halloween holiday.

When Will 2023 Goosebumps TV Show Episodes Release?

Disney+

Disney announced the release timing for the new Goosebumps series based on the famous books by R. L. Stine.

The first five episodes will be released on October 13 on both Hulu and Disney+. Disney wrote that this is "part of Disney+‘s 'Hallowstream' and Hulu’s 'Huluween' celebrations," and new episodes will drop every week afterward on Fridays.

In addition, as part of the "31 Nights of Halloween" of the Freeform television channel, the series’ first two episodes will air on cable on October 13.

The full list of episodes and their release dates - along with their official titles - can be seen below:

Episode 1: “Say Cheese and Die!“: October 13

Episode 2: “The Haunted Mask”: October 13

Episode 3: “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom”: October 13

Episode 4: “Go Eat Worms”: October 13

Episode 5: “Reader Beware”: October 13

Episode 6: “Night of the Living Dummy”: October 20

Episode 7: “Give Yourself Goosebumps”: October 27

Episode 8: “You Can’t Scare Me”: November 3

Episode 9: “Night of the Living Dummy Part 2": November 10

Episode 10: “Welcome to Horrorland”: November 17

The upcoming series is based on at least five different Goosebump books:

Say Cheese and Die! - Goosebumps Book #4

Night of the Living Dummy - Goosebumps Book #7

The Haunted Mask - Goosebumps Books #11

Go Eat Worms! - Goosebumps Book #21

The Cuckoo Clock of Doom - Goosebumps Book #28

What Goosebumps Fans Should Expect in the New Series

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed the new Goosebumps series and acted as showrunners.

Stoller is best known for his work on The Muppets films and having written Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Letterman wrote and directed Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and also was the director of 2015's Goosebumps film.

The series stars Justin Long and Rachael Harris, known for their roles in Barbarian and Lucifer, respectively.

The series documents the adventures of five high school students as they take on a mysterious journey to uncover the tragic death of a teenager named Harold Biddle, which occurred three decades ago.

In addition to this release update, the President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, said they "we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills:"

“We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

Goosebumps begins streaming on Friday, October 13 on Hulu and Disney+.