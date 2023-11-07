Goosebumps 2023: How Many Episodes Are Left?

The first season of Goosebumps on Disney+ and Hulu in 2023 is ending over the course of the next two weeks.

Goosebumps is a new take on the classic children's books by R.L. Stine. Previously, there were two live-action Goosebumps films made in 2015 and 2018.

The first five episodes of Goosebumps were released on October 13, simultaneously streaming on Disney+ and Hulu as a part of the "Hallowstream" and "Huluween" events.

Since then, a new episode has been released every Friday leading up to the finale.

How Many More Episodes Are Left in Goosebumps' 2023 Series?

Goosebumps

Following the eighth episode of the Goosebumps series, "You Can’t Scare Me,” on November 3, there are only two more remaining.

The final two episodes of Goosebumps will stream on Disney+ and Hulu over the next two weeks.

Episode 9, titled “Night of the Living Dummy Part 2," airs on Friday, November 10, and Episode 10, “Welcome to Horrorland,” on Friday, November 17.

Each episode thus far has been roughly 35-50 minutes long, so fans can expect the same from the culminating two.

How Will Goosebumps End?

The eighth episode of Goosebumps wraps up with a resolution that could be mistaken for a season finale, as Harold Bittle's conflict is completely resolved.

However, it's revealed that Slappy is the true antagonist, setting the stage for the last two episodes.

Slappy is discovered at the base of a mountain, but the identity of the person holding the flashlight remains a mystery.

With Harold's departure and Mr. Bratt's return to normal, Slappy takes center stage, promising an exciting and unexpected conclusion to the season.

Will There Be a Goosebumps Season 2?

During an exclusive interview with The Direct, Goosebumps producers Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller revealed the likelihood of a Season 2.

Letterman expressed how he “wishes" more episodes of Goosebumps could be greenlit:

"I mean, I wish it was up to us. I wish we could just greenlight everything we wanted. I wish that's how it was…"

Stoller added that he loved working on the show and hopes they "get another season:"

"I love working with everyone on the show. And I really, really love Disney, and Sony is fantastic. But I really hope we get another season. This was really fun."

As he mentioned, this was a joint collaboration between Disney and Sony. In fact, this was the first Sony Pictures Television series to be distributed by Disney since 2017.

Despite the optimism, Disney has yet to officially announce Goosebumps Season 2, but the enthusiastic reception from fans and subscribers suggests that a renewal is more than possible.

In addition, the up-and-coming cast will likely reprise their roles if the second season is greenlit. The series currently stars Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price, Rachael Harris, and Justin Long.

The first eight episodes of Goosebumps are currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.