Daredevil Born Again Cryptically Teases Episodes 5 & 6 Release With New Video

Approaching the middle of its first season, Daredevil: Born Again has given the MCU fandom everything it was hoping for with this TV-MA-rated revival. From killing off and potentially bringing back Foggy Nelson to mentions of other iconic MCU superheroes, the series is pushing the MCU to new levels in each episode. Now, Marvel Studios posted a mysterious tease for Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 5 and 6 courtesy of a new teaser video.

Utilizing a unique release schedule for its first nine-episode season, Marvel Studios is about halfway done with Daredevil's first season of solo TV since the Defenders Saga ended. Now, with two episodes on the horizon, a new tease for the next releases has viewers itching to find out more quickly.

Daredevil: Born Again Teases Intense Robbery In Episodes 5 & 6

The official Daredevil X account released a new teaser for Daredevil: Born Again via a short video giving fans a peek into what's coming in Episodes 5 and 6.

The nine-second video shows a pedestrian walking on the streets of New York and picking up a pamphlet for New York Mutual, a fictional bank in the Big Apple. It also includes the titles for Episode 5 ("With Interest") and Episode 6 ("Excessive Force"):

The New York Mutual mention seems to tease the upcoming bank robbery and the ensuing battle with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

Earlier trailers for Born Again showed a bank robbery being committed by a group of robbers wearing ski masks of various colors and wielding heavy firearms. Matt Murdock appeared ready to take down these robbers without his Daredevil gear, instead donning a business suit as he gave the criminals a beatdown.

Currently, the criminals' motivations are unknown, as are Matt's reasons for being in the bank at that time.

Deborah Ann Woll Hints At Her Daredevil Born Again Return?

Also of note is that Deborah Ann Woll (who returned to the MCU as Karen Page) shared her own promotion for the next pair of episodes, which she has not done since before the season started.

Woll reposted the original X post with the caption, "TWO new episodes tonight!!" This may tease an appearance for Karen Page in one of the two episodes about to premiere, which would also line up well with Jon Bernthal's continuing run as the Punisher in the back half of the season.

Episodes 5 & 6 of Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 25.