12 contestants remain in play on Dancing with the Stars 2024 (Season 33), as the competition continues to heat up.

Seven weeks of dances have come and gone and the celebrities taking part in Dancing with the Stars Season 33 continue to improve each week.

Ahead are the dance scores from all 12 performances from Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 7, which brought two new episodes to celebrate the series' 500th episode overall.

This includes the pairs' total scores and the individual scores awarded by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The rankings list each couple by their total cumulative scores from all seven weeks of competition to date.

The first night of Week 7 had each couple reinterpret a memorable dance from a past season, letting fans look back on iconic performances from the past 20 years. The second night gave the couples the "Instant Dance Challenge," giving them five minutes to choreograph and learn a dance before performing it live.

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach - 225 (Eliminated)

Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 22

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 23

Week 3 (Night 2): 29

Week 4: 29

Week 5: 24

Week 6: 28

Week 7 (Night 1): 26

Week 7 (Night 2): 22

NBA champion Dwight Howard and partner Daniella Karagach used Gotan Project's "Santa María (del Buen Ayre)" for their first dance, an Argentine tango. The dance took inspiration from a Season 23 performance by IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and partner Sharna Burgess, who placed second in 2016.

Inaba awarded Howard and Karagach eight points while Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli both gave nines, leaving them with 26 points for their first dance.

Howard and Karagach's second dance was a Paso Doble set to Panic! at the Disco's "Victorious." This dance earned them only 22 points (eight from Inaba, seven from Hough and Tonioli), which was the lowest score of the week.

Sadly, this score combined with the fan vote ended Howard's impressive run on Dancing with the Stars, leaving the show's tallest competitor ever out of the competition.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten - 228

Alan Bersten, Ilona Maher

Week 1: 18

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 25

Week 6: 24

Week 7 (Night 1): 28

Week 7 (Night 2): 24

American Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher returned to Week 7 with partner Alan Bersten for a quickstep dance set to Pharrell Williams' "Chuck Berry." Their dance was inspired by actor/singer Jordan Fisher (who played Bart Allen in The Flash) and partner Lindsay Arnold — the duo who won Season 25 in 2017.

The pair impressed the judges, earning them ten points from Inaba and nine apiece from Hough and Tonioli for a 28-point total.

For the second dance, they quickly pulled together a salsa dance with Freak Nasty's "Da' Dip" as their song. The judges all gave eight-point scores, totaling 24 points in total for that round.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson - 243

Danny Amendola, Witney Carson

Week 1: 20

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 30

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 27

Week 6: 28

Week 7 (Night 1): 27

Week 7 (Night 2): 24

Former NFL wide receiver/Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola took on a quickstep dance with partner Witney Carson set to "Hey Pachuco" by Royal Crown Revue. Their dance took elements of one performed in Season 5 by IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough, who won Season 5 way back in 2007.

All three judges held up nine-point scorecards, leaving the duo with 27 points overall for their first dance.

For the second night, Amendola and Carson developed a jive routine with Little Richard's "Good Golly, Miss Molly" playing in the background. All three judges were in unison again, this time awarding eight points each and leaving the duo with 24 points.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold - 247

Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee Arnold

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 32

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 24

Week 6: 28

Week 7 (Night 1): 29

Week 7 (Night 2): 25

Joji's "Glimpse of Us" played behind Olympic bronze-medal gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and partner Rylee Arnold for their Viennese waltz. The dance was inspired by social media star/former dancer Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas' Season 31 performance, which helped them win in 2022.

The duo came close to a perfect score with Inaba and Hough awarding tens while Tonioli came in with a nine, leaving them one point shy of perfection at 29 points.

For their second round, they came up with a jive dance set to "Love is Embarrassing" by Olivia Rodrigo (the subject of some controversy this year). In that round, they earned nine points from Inaba and eight each from Hough and Tonioli for a 25-point total.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson - 258

Jenna Johnson, Joey Graziadei

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 34

Week 3 (Night 2): 36

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 25

Week 6: 29

Week 7 (Night 1): 28

Week 7 (Night 2): 27

Joey Graziadei (star of The Bachelor Season 28) worked on a contemporary dance with partner Jenna Johnson, which had Hozier's "Work Song" playing behind them. They were inspired by Season 20 competitors Riker Lynch (known for his work on Glee) and Allison Holker, who were that year's runner-ups.

The duo were awarded ten points from Hough and nine apiece from Inaba and Tonioli, leaving them one point shy of a perfect dance at 29 points.

Next, they came up with a Rumba routine to Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather." That dance earned them another solid score of 27, as all three judges gave them nine points.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong - 264

Chandler Kinney, Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 23

Week 2: 24

Week 3 (Night 1): 36

Week 3 (Night 2): 33

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 27

Week 6: 29

Week 7 (Night 1): 30

Week 7 (Night 2): 30

Former Disney Channel star Chandler Kinney took her dance skills into Week 7 with partner Brandon Armstrong, performing an Argentine tango set to "Para Te" by Appart. They used Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough's Season 16 run for inspiration after they won that season in 2013.

For the first time all season, all three judges held up tens, giving Kinney and Armstrong a perfect 30 points.

Charli XCX's "Apple" then served as the background music for the pair's second dance, a cha-cha-cha.

Once again, Kinney and Armstrong could not miss, as they were awarded a second consecutive perfect 30-point score.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ before airing on Hulu the next day.

