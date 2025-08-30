Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why His Upcoming Thor Return Will Be 'Wild'

Chris Hemsworth opened up about his highly anticipated return as Thor in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, describing the experience as nothing short of “wild.” Speaking during an interview with Traci on Etalk about his Disney+ series Limitless: Live Better Now, the actor reflected on the uncertainty he felt following his last MCU appearance, admitting that he wasn’t sure if the opportunity to wield Mjolnir would come again.

Now, with Doomsday in production and set for release on December 18, 2026, Hemsworth is stepping back into the role that defined much of his career while embracing the old and new faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth explained that the chance to return has given him a new perspective on how long the MCU has endured.

When asked by Traci if he shares fitness or longevity tips with his co-stars on the set of Doomsday, Hemsworth appeared visibly moved by how far he has come with the Marvel family and the lasting legacy the franchise has built in cinema, responding:

“I didn’t know that they wanted to hear them. I could try to offer them up. It’s just great to be back. You know, when we parted ways on the last film, we didn’t know if we were going to be doing this again and here we are.

Hemsworth said that his Marvel return is a "wild" one, given that it will come to screens a whopping 15 years after his MCU debut in 2011's Thor:

Some of the old crew, like myself, and the new folks are coming in, and it’s wild to sort of consider that it has carried on this long, and the opportunity to still in habit this Marvel world, this space, it's pretty special. If I told the younger version of myself this is what I'd be doing, he probably wouldn't have believed me."

Chris Hemsworth's return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday marks a significant milestone, as he is currently the only original Avenger officially set to appear in the film. Some reports suggest Thor will have substantial screentime, surpassing that of notable X-Men characters like Magneto (Ian McKellen) and Cyclops (James Marsden).

Hemsworth's enthusiasm for Avengers: Doomsday comes at a crucial point for Marvel. The studio has positioned the film as one of its most ambitious undertakings, with its events taking place in Marvel's 5th Universe. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo will return to lead an ensemble that spans Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. This prominence could stem from Thor's veteran status and connections across the MCU, including potential reunions with his brother Loki, who will likely play a key role in the film.

The decision to bring back Thor aligns with the film's Multiversal scope, blending Earth-616 heroes with elements from the Fox X-Men universe and the Fantastic Four.

Hemsworth's enthusiasm is understandable, especially considering the uncertainty following Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. In recent interviews, he expressed a desire for fresh takes on the character, showing how much he values playing Thor.

Avengers: Doomsday is a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6, carrying the weight of redefining the franchise’s emotional and narrative core. It serves as a critical setup for the Multiverse Saga’s climax. Directed by the Russo Brothers, it will deliver a story with loads of action and heartfelt character arcs, ensuring the MCU regains its unifying vision after a fragmented Phase Four.