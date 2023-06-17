Disney Unveils New Logo for Captain America 4

The 2024 MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World got a shiny new logo after Disney announced that the movie had its title changed.

Captain America 4 is going through its fair share of difficulties during production, having to deal with the repercussions from the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike as Marvel also works through its change in release strategy.

This also comes on top of rumors from early May that Disney was looking to change the film's title - a move that officially came to fruition while the sequel moves through filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

Disney Shares New Captain America 4 Logo

Disney shared a fresh new logo for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, which comes after Marvel Studios changed the sequel's title from the controversial Captain America: New World Order.

Along with changing the title, Disney and Marvel switched around some of the colorings for the text, with "Captain America" now colored in white instead of blue and "Brave New World" in red instead of white.

Marvel Studios

Below is the new title card next to its three predecessors - 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel Studios

Will New Captain America 4 Title Win Fans Over?

Captain America 4's title change should be one that lands well with fans, especially considering that the sequel will bring the MCU's first Israeli superhero, Sabra.

Now, with that change officially in effect, the questions move to how smoothly the rest of the filming process will go as Marvel looks to use this movie to help close out its Phase 5 slate.

Along with this new title, fans got their best look yet at the new suit that Anthony Mackie will don as Captain America in an exciting picture from the set that showed him alongside General Ross actor Harrison Ford.

And with plenty of work still left to go on production before Mackie's first MCU solo movie comes fully to life, this new title card will only help ramp up anticipation for the MCU's ground-level expansion.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024.