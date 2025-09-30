The MCU has steadily expanded its roster of Black heroes, from the early seeds planted in the studio’s first films to new faces shaping its future. These characters have arrived as kings, soldiers, inventors, and street‑level defenders, each adding a different note to Marvel’s ongoing symphony. Taken together, they map how the franchise’s worldbuilding and representation have evolved.

Some of these figures arrived as quiet supporting presences who later became central to big franchise moments. Others debuted with immediate fanfare and carried whole films on their shoulders. Some have led blockbusters, while others anchor smaller, grittier stories, together expanding what the MCU can be and who it represents.

Every Black Superhero in the MCU So Far

James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Terrence Howard / Don Cheadle)

First Appearance: Iron Man (2008)

Though initially portrayed by Terrence Howard in the first Iron Man film, James Rhodes' character, Tony Stark's best friend and military liaison, was pivotal from the beginning. His introduction laid the groundwork for his eventual transformation into War Machine, an essential armored Avenger.

The character, recast with Don Cheadle from Iron Man 2 onwards, has been a steadfast presence, navigating a journey from pilot to armored hero and beyond.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)

First Appearance: Iron Man (2008)

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury made his iconic debut in the post-credits scene of Iron Man. As the enigmatic director of SHIELD, Fury was the driving force behind the Avengers Initiative, serving as the connective tissue for the entire cinematic universe.

Over time, his backstory, including his time with Captain Marvel in the '90s, has been explored, revealing him to be a master tactician and a central figure in protecting Earth from a multitude of threats.

Heimdall (Idris Elba)

First Appearance: Thor (2011)

Introduced as the all-seeing, all-hearing sentinel of Asgard's Bifrost Bridge, Idris Elba's Heimdall was a crucial ally to Thor. With his incredible senses and formidable combat skills, he was a loyal protector of his home.

Throughout his appearances, Heimdall's unwavering dedication to Asgard and its people made him a beloved, if sometimes stoic, character whose courage was on full display in his final moments against Thanos.

Gamora (Zoe Saldaña)

First Appearance: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Gamora, the adopted daughter of Thanos and the "deadliest woman in the galaxy," was introduced as a conflicted figure working for her tyrannical father. Zoe Saldaña brought the character to life, evolving from a stoic assassin to a fierce hero and a central member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gamora's complex relationship with her sister Nebula and her tragic fate at the hands of Thanos defined one of the most compelling arcs in the cosmic side of the MCU.

Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie)

First Appearance: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Portrayed by Anthony Mackie in nine films, Sam Wilson, a former Pararescue airman, first appeared as a veteran who befriends Steve Rogers. As the Falcon, he became a trusted ally to Captain America.

His journey is one of immense growth, culminating in him taking on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Luke Cage (Mike Colter)

First Appearance: Jessica Jones (2015)

Introduced in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage possesses superhuman strength and unbreakable skin. A former police officer framed for a crime he didn’t commit, he became a reluctant hero for hire and, later, a pillar of his Harlem community.

His story delved into issues of urban crime, power, and identity, establishing him as a grounded and compelling figure in the Defenders Saga.

Misty Knight (Simone Missick)

First Appearance: Luke Cage (2016)

Detective Mercedes "Misty" Knight, portrayed by Simone Missick, was a smart, dedicated, and tenacious cop in Harlem who worked closely with Luke Cage. Misty's journey, which includes losing her arm and getting a bionic replacement, transformed her from a talented detective into a formidable and respected hero.

Her presence brought a strong sense of law enforcement and a street-level perspective to the expanding universe.

T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)

First Appearance: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

T’Challa made his seismic debut in Civil War as the King of Wakanda and the Black Panther, immediately captivating audiences with his regal demeanor and advanced technology.

His solo film Black Panther explored his responsibilities as a monarch and the protector of his people. Chadwick Boseman's portrayal cemented T’Challa as an instant legend, whose legacy was honored in Wakanda Forever and continued after his passing.

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

First Appearance: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Danai Gurira's Okoye is the formidable General of the Dora Milaje, Wakanda's all-female special forces. Introduced briefly in Civil War, her role expanded significantly in Black Panther, showcasing her tactical brilliance, unwavering loyalty, and unparalleled combat skills.

She has served as a central and fiercely dedicated protector of Wakanda through times of peace and devastating conflict.

The Prowler/Aaron Davis (Donald Glover)

First Appearance: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

In a brief but memorable appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Aaron Davis, portrayed by Donald Glover, is a small-time criminal who provides Spider-Man with intel.

The character is a nod to the comics, where he is the uncle of Miles Morales. His line mentioning his nephew hinted at a much larger multiversal story. Davis' inclusion as a key figure in Miles Morales' life was a significant moment for fans.

Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright)

First Appearance: Black Panther (2018)

As the brilliant and irreverent younger sister of T'Challa, Letitia Wright's Shuri was introduced as the head of the Wakandan Design Group. Her technological genius was responsible for much of Wakanda's advanced tech, including the Black Panther suits.

Following T'Challa's death, she became the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever, honoring his legacy while forging her own path as a hero.

M’Baku (Winston Duke)

First Appearance: Black Panther (2018)

The powerful and charismatic leader of the Jabari Tribe, M'Baku, rivals T'Challa, who becomes an invaluable ally. Winston Duke's characterization of M'baku in Black Panther brought to life a warrior with a stern, traditionalist demeanor and a strong sense of honor.

His journey from an isolationist to a key player in defending Wakanda and the world showcases his depth and loyalty.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o)

First Appearance: Black Panther (2018)

Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia emerges as a Wakandan spy and T'Challa's love interest in Black Panther. Nakia was an early champion for opening Wakanda's borders and sharing its resources with the world.

A member of the War Dogs, she is a master of espionage and a fierce fighter who prioritizes humanitarian efforts. After T'Challa's death, she raises their son, Toussaint, in Haiti and remains a steadfast ally to her home country

Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

First Appearance: Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Hannah John-Kamen played Ava Starr, also known as Ghost, a formidable antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp. A quantum accident left her with the ability to phase through solid objects but also caused her immense pain and instability.

Her story, which involves a search for a cure, culminates in her receiving a partial stabilization from Janet van Dyne. She is later recruited to join the Thunderbolts, officially cementing her path toward becoming a hero.

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)

First Appearance: Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

A former Asgardian warrior living in exile on Sakaar, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is introduced as a cynical and hardened scavenger in Thor: Ragnarok. She finds redemption by joining Thor and the Hulk, ultimately becoming the new ruler of Asgard.

Her strength, combat prowess, and journey of overcoming past trauma have made her a beloved and complex hero.

Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris)

First Appearance: Captain Marvel (2019)

While first appearing as a young girl in Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau's adult introduction in WandaVision showcased her as an intelligent and capable SWORD agent.

After passing through the Hex, Monica gained the ability to absorb energy and project it, becoming the hero Photon. Teyonah Parris' portrayal gave her story emotional weight as she grappled with loss and adapted to her newfound powers.

Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch)

First Appearance: Captain Marvel (2019)

Lashana Lynch first played Maria Rambeau, an Air Force pilot and Carol Danvers' best friend, in Captain Marvel.

Maria's legacy was further explored with the introduction of alternate reality variants, including a powerful version of Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a version of Binary in The Marvels, showcasing her enduring impact on the cosmic stage.

Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly)

First Appearance: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Carl Lumbly’s portrayal of Isaiah Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed a powerful and tragic piece of hidden MCU history. As a veteran of the Korean War and a recipient of a Super Soldier Serum, he was subjected to decades of cruel experimentation and imprisonment.

His story forced Sam Wilson to confront the darker side of American history and the true weight of the Captain America mantle.

Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry)

First Appearance: Eternals (2021)

Brian Tyree Henry portrayed Phastos in Eternals, one of the 10 Eternals sent to Earth. As a genius inventor who can create weapons and technology from cosmic energy, he is also a loving family man.

His role represents a significant milestone in LGBTQIA+ representation in the MCU, as he is the first gay superhero depicted on screen.

Blade (Mahershala Ali)

First Appearance: Eternals (2021)

While only heard in a post-credits scene of Eternals, Mahershala Ali's voice officially introduced Blade, the daywalker, to the MCU.

His appearance marked the beginning of a new, supernatural, and darker corner of the universe. His iconic vampire-hunting is set to bring a new dynamic to the superhero genre in the upcoming Blade film, which finally received good news.

Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne)

First Appearance: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a brilliant young inventor from MIT who created her own advanced suit of armor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Her technological prowess places her on par with Tony Stark, and her youth and eagerness to help bring a fresh perspective. After assisting Wakanda, she takes on the mantle of Ironheart, carrying on the legacy of armored heroism. She might take her heroism even further in this huge MCU film.

Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II)

First Appearance: Wonder Man (TBD 2025)

Scheduled to make his debut in the upcoming Disney+ series, Wonder Man, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man, is an actor and heir to a powerful company.

In the comics, he gains immense ionic powers and becomes a hero. His introduction is poised to bring a new dynamic to the superhero landscape, blending celebrity and heroism with powerful abilities.