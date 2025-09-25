Billionaires' Bunker Season 2 Will Be 'Even More Hardcore' - But Only If Netflix Greenlights It, Says Show Creator Álex Pina

Billionaires' Bunker creator Alex Pina teased the Netflix show being "even more hardcore" if it is fortunate enough to be renewed for Season 2. Making its debut on the streamer on September 19, Billionaires' Bunker is the latest in a long line of Spanish-language shows (which includes programming like The Gardner). However, considering Netflix's up-and-down tendencies with season renewals, this new series' fate is still up in the air.

Spanish TV producer Alex Pina discussed plans for a potential second season of Billionaires' Bunker. Enjoying an eight-episode run in its first season, Bunker told an intriguing story against the threat of nuclear war.

Speaking with Espinof (translated from Spanish), Pina explained how the team is "working on the opening" so that it can work off of what happened at the end of Season 1. However, he and his crew have not gone on to thinking about "the development of Season 2" in the days after Season 1's premiere:

"For now, we've been working on the opening, because we needed to know how we could restart so we could write the ending. What would happen immediately afterward, that's planned. And how we could escalate to an even more hardcore and mean-spirited place. We've thought about all of that; what we haven't thought about is the development of Season 2."

Additionally, star Pau Simón reflected on the show's reach to 190 countries with Vogue, saying it was "impossible for [him] to put these numbers into perspective:"

"There's something in my head that makes it impossible for me to put these numbers into perspective. It's unfeasible; it's like trying to understand infinity. Let it be what it has to be. We want this to be a success, but the most important thing is that we've made the project of our lives."

Co-star Alicia Falcó added that the cast has done everything they can to "put things into perspective" to help with the anxiety coming from seeing the show's release. Calling it "the project of a lifetime," she also expressed hope that "there's more work" to come and that fans will enjoy the series:

"We've done well to put things into perspective. There are nerves, and if you start imagining it, it's scary. We've talked it over among ourselves and we've discussed our doubts and anxieties. It helps to take it personally. For me, it's been a great journey, the project of a lifetime. What comes next is no longer up to me, but I hope there's more work and people will like it."

Billionaires Bunker, created by Alex Pina and Esther Martíne Lobato, tells the story of a group of billionaires hiding in a bunker called the Kimera Underground Park, which leads to tension building between the two families. The series stars Miren Ibarguren, Joaquín Furriel, Natalia Verbeke, Carlos Santos, Pau Simón, and Alícia Falcó. Billionaires' Bunker is now streaming on Netflix.

Will Billionaires' Bunker Get a Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix

Regardless of the success Billionaires' Bunker has achieved on Netflix, over the last few years, the streamer has not been as liberal with renewals as fans would like. For example, on the animated side, no shows have gotten a second season renewal since 2023 (a trend 2025's Haunted Hotel is currently trying to buck).

Looking at Spanish-language shows, the last one to be renewed for Season 2 was a comedy called Envious. Its first season debuted in September 2024 before Season 2 arrived in February 2025. Only a handful of other series got the same Season 2 bump in 2024, but not all of those episodes have premiered as of writing.

Regardless of language, live-action shows seem to have an easier time getting new seasons than animated shows on Netflix, giving Billionaires' Bunker a decent chance of having that happen.

The real question is whether the show will garner the viewing numbers and social media attention Netflix needs to justify putting more money and effort into continuing this unique story.