A Netflix release for CBS' Fire Country Season 2 is potentially on the table as viewers wonder whether it will come to fruition.

Along with the upcoming premiere date for Fire Country Season 3, the show's first season dropped on Netflix on August 1, introducing the story to a new sect of fans.

Fire Country Netflix Status

CBS

Per Deadline, Fire Country Season 1 was released on Netflix on August 1. This is about two and a half months before the series returns for Season 3 on CBS on October 18.

Following that arrival, the show became immensely popular on Netflix almost instantly. It has consistently ranked in Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows across August, peaking as high as #3 overall for TV shows.

Usually, shows produced by Paramount's CBS Studios are lined up to stream on Paramount+, where both seasons of Fire Country are currently streaming. As such, it is unique to see a show like this debut on another streamer, such as Netflix.

Netflix's most recent Top 10 in the United States had Fire Country ranked #5 as the series still stands strong amongst its competition. It has been in the Top 10 since the week of August 5.

Will Fire Country Season 2 Release on Netflix?

Considering this level of success, there is undoubtedly a chance Fire Country Season 2 could join Season 1 on Netflix while continuing its run on Paramount+.

Should this happen, however, Season 2 would likely not become available to stream on Netflix until Summer 2025, just ahead of the show's potential fourth season starting to air on TV.

After Season 1 came to Netflix on August 1, a similar timeframe should be expected if and when Season 2 gets the same treatment, likely close to July/August.

While the specifics of the streaming deal will almost certainly remain a secret, it would not be surprising to see Fire Country Season 2 join Season 1 on Netflix at some point.

Fire Country Season 1 is streaming on Netflix, and both seasons are streaming on Paramount+. Season 3 debuts on CBS on October 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

