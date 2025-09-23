Haunted Hotel Season 2 Will Get Made By Netflix on One Condition, Says Creator Matt Roller

Haunted Hotel creator Matt Roller addressed the one condition for making Season 2 come to fruition on Netflix. Known for his work as a writer on Rick and Morty (which has evolved into three different spin-offs), Roller now serves as the creator and executive producer for Netflix's newest adult animated series. Days after its debut, the stage may be set for new episodes to be developed.

Matt Roller spoke on his and Netflix's aspirations to make a second season of Haunted Hotel following the show's debut on September 19. Amidst a slew of Halloween-related content debuting, Haunted Hotel delivers a unique family story, combined with plenty of supernatural elements. Considering how proud the team behind the show was of what happened in Season 1, the big question now is whether that can continue.

Joining The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood podcast, Roller admitted there are "aspirations" for a second season. Noting the "fair reputation that things get two seasons" on Netflix before being canceled, he also admitted that the decisions are still "number-dependent." On that note, he urged people to watch the show so that they "get to make more" of it:

"Totally. There are aspirations. I am very aware, again, reading all the comments that I think the number one comment is, 'This looks great. Can't wait for Netflix to cancel it.' Because yeah, I think there is a fair reputation that things get two seasons and then they’re done. I know Netflix is aware of that reputation, or at least Netflix Animation, and isn't thrilled with it. But I think it is still so number-dependant. People need to watch. If people watch, we will get to make more."

Additionally, in an Instagram post from writer Avita Lash celebrating the show's release, Titmouse art director Robbie Erwin (who worked on the show's animation) congratulated Lash on the show's success. After he expressed hope that "everyone gets to see season 2," Lash replied, "you did!" This could either imply the show is already in line for a second season or that Erwin hopes new episodes are greenlit.

Released on September 19, Haunted Hotel highlights a woman named Katherine and her children, Ben and Esther, who move into a haunted hotel previously owned by Katherine's deceased brother, Nathan. Starring Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Jimmi Simpson, and Skyler Gisondo (recently seen in James Gunn's Superman), the family learns about the quirky and restless spirits who reside at the hotel, who offer to help Katherine make the place profitable. Haunted Hotel Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

Could Haunted Hotel Get a Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix

As Roller mentioned, one of the biggest determining factors in Haunted Hotel getting a second season will be how many people watch the show. However, even if those numbers come through, there is no guarantee that Netflix will greenlight new episodes based on those statistics.

Over the last few years, the last animated series to be approved for a second season was My Dad the Bounty Hunter, which ended after two seasons in August 2023. In that same vein, only three series since 2021 have gotten three seasons, showing how rare it is for Netflix to keep its animated shows running for lengthy periods of time.

Internally, Roller and his crew appear ready to add to Haunted Hotel's story as soon as possible, especially with Nathan learning more about his past and Katherine having faced an apocalyptic scenario.

Considering Netflix has not held back in renewing live-action shows for new seasons, the hope is that the streaming giant will look at its animated projects in a similar light moving forward.