Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Season 2 Is Already on Netflix Series Creator Derek Kolstad's Mind: 'There's Any Number of Places We Could Go'

Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch may have just debuted, but creator Derek Kolstad is already thinking ahead to Season 2. The animated series, inspired by Tom Clancy's acclaimed Splinter Cell video game franchise, premiered on Tuesday, October 14, bringing a gritty espionage thriller to the streaming platform. Produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, the show stars Liev Schreiber as stealth operative Sam Fisher, leading Fourth Echelon's covert missions alongside a team of agents.

In a recent interview with Animation Scoop, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch pioneer Derek Kolstad revealed that while the Netflix series was designed to stand on its own, the creative team is already thinking about where the story could go next.

Kolstad cited original films like Die Hard and John Wick (which he also created), that went on to have sequels but could still stand on their own:

"Well, one of the things we talk a great deal about is, 'If there was one 'Die Hard,' you'd be happy, right? It's fully encapsulated, but because of the strength of the character, you got more. Same with 'Dr. No,' the original Bond movie with Sean Connery… and even with 'John Wick.' The movie has a beginning and an ending. If there's only one, I’d be just as proud of it. I think people would like it just the same, but [if] there's enough seeds of creative thought that you could bring to harvest throughout — then let's do the franchise."

Netflix

The writer and producer went on to describe the approach he and Ubisoft took when developing the first season, emphasizing that it had to work for both fans of the Splinter Cell games and newcomers alike: "You're not slamming the doors on those who are kind of curious:"

"So I think here… we're looking at this world going, 'Let’s make sure it works as a series that no one has ever heard of the IP. Let's make sure that if someone stumbles across this and doesn't even like anime or cartoons, in those first couple of minutes, it's like, Ooh.' The big thing was just to cast as wide a net as we could in such a way that you're not ostracizing the fan base — and you're not slamming the doors on those who are kind of curious."

He also explained that while the show features an intricate plot, the story's heart lies in the team dynamics and character growth, especially between Sam, McKenna, and Thunder:

"When you look at the arcs that we chose here… you have the plot, and the plot happens. The plot works, but really you care about the characters. You wanna see Sam and McKenna survive. You wanna see Thunder come into his own and to see this team that had been splintered come back together."

As for what might come next, Kolstad admitted he hopes the first season earns its way to a continuation, teasing that "there's any number of places we could go, but you gotta make sure the first one works:"

"At the end of the season here, I hope we earned our way into more. Have another season with these guys. Splinter off and see what Thunder does in a decade… McKenna… go back in time. There's any number of places we could go, but you gotta make sure the first one works."

Early reactions to Deathwatch have been largely positive, with fans praising its action sequence and faithful nods to the classic stealth franchise. The series promises to deliver the kind of world-weary version of Sam Fisher that longtime players have missed since 2013's Blacklist.

While the new show marks a successful return for the property, the same can't be said for the long-gestating live-action film. Producer Basil Iwanyk previously confirmed last year with The Direct that the Tom Hardy-led adaptation was officially dead.

Will Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Season 2 Happen?

Whether Splinter Cell: Deathwatch returns for Season 2 remains to be seen, but based on Kolstad's enthusiasm, the creative team would clearly love to continue exploring Sam Fisher's world through animation.

As with most Netflix originals, the decision will likely come down to viewership numbers and overall audience engagement in the weeks following its debut.

This sentiment was noted by Matt Roller, creator of Haunted Hotel, who revealed that Netflix themselves is aware of the reputation the studio has for cancelling animated projects after only one season. Perhaps Netflix Animation will seek to remedy this in the future by being more lenient with its renewals, potentially giving Deathwatch more of a chance.

The franchise has been largely dormant in gaming since Splinter Cell: Blacklist, with only scattered updates and a still-in-development remake offering faint hope of revival.