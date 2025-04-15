The Gardener Season 2: Official Netflix Series Update Casts Doubt on Renewal

The Gardener Season 2 is not guaranteed, but that has not stopped fans from calling for its renewal.

The new Spanish-language Netflix series debuted on the service on April 11 and has already wormed its way into the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide with its thrilling tale of love, betrayal, and (above all else) murder.

Is The Gardener Season 2 Happening on Netflix?

As fans finish up with the first season of The Gardener on Netflix, questions about a Season 2 renewal have started to arise.

The Spanish-language series (El jardinero in Spanish) has six episodes now streaming on Netflix. It tells the tale of Elmer, a contract killer who falls in love with one of the people he has been hired to kill.

Netflix has not announced a Season 2 for the streaming series, and recently, information has surfaced that a second season may not be on the cards.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that on the Netflix platform itself, The Gardener is only billed as a "limited series," with no mention of seasons attached to it on the platform.

That usually means a particular project is a contained story (like an extended movie) instead of something that will be serialized with future seasons beyond what is currently there.

Because of this "limited series" branding, a Season 2 is unlikely, but it is not impossible.

The show, which follows Álvaro Rico's Elmer as he works for his family's gardening company that is ussed to secretly cover up contract killings, notably ends on a cliffhanger. Elmer is asked by his Violeta (played by Catalina Sopelana) to kill someone for her, leading some to believe this is where a second season would pick up if one were to get the green light.

Thus far, the show's cast and crew have not publicly addressed the idea of a second season, but one can assume they would be on board with coming back if they were given the go-ahead.

How Likely Is The Gardener Season 2?

Just because The Gardener has been dubbed a limited series does not mean a Season 2 will never happen.

It simply means it was envisioned as a confined six-episode story and would be fine leaving things there if nothing else came of the series moving forward.

Over the years, fans have seen plenty of 'limited series' come and go on the platform (look at something like this year's Adolescence), but there also have been instances where one arrives, blows up, and gets renewed for a second season.

Ultimately, whether The Gardener gets a second-season renewal will depend on its viewership numbers. And on that front, things are looking good.

The series has climbed the global Top 10 charts in just four days on Netflix, claiming the top spot in several territories.

While it is still early, The Gardener entered the Top 10 in the United States, getting as high as number four and holding its place there several days after release (via FlixPatrol).

If the series can maintain this sort of momentum beyond its first week, Netflix would be wise to at least broach the subject with the show's creators about doing a potential second season.

Then, the ball would be in their court whether the Gardener creative team wanted to pursue a Season 2, but if this level of success continues, conversations about more from the show should at least happen at a cursory level.