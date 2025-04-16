The Glass Dome Season 2 Gets Official Update from Netflix Showrunner

The showrunner behind Netflix's latest international hit, The Glass Dome, has already shared her thoughts on a potential Season 2.

The new Swedish language series is now streaming worldwide on the platform, telling the gripping detective story of criminologist Lejla Ness, who begins a search for a lost child in the same small town where she once abducted herself.

Thus far, the series has fared well with audiences, earning an immaculate 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, joining the likes of Adolescence and The Gardener as one of Netflix's 2025 crime thriller hits.

Glass Dome Showrunner Addresses Season 2

The Glass Dome showrunner Camilla Läckberg shared where she stands on Season 2 of the streaming thriller despite a second season not having been announced yet.

Speaking with Swedish outlet FilmTopp, Läckberg revealed that she already has a story prepped for Season 2, saying, "I always think when I create TV series that there will be more seasons:"

"I always think when I create TV series that there will be more seasons. Then you have to see if there is interest from the channel and so on. But in my mind, when I am creatively working on this, I always think about some kind of continuation."

"I hate when you have a really great idea for a season" but cannot follow up on that first batch of episodes, Läckberg admitted, hoping her series does not fall into that same bucket:

"I hate when you have a really great idea for a season, but then you want more seasons and they're just like, "shit, how are we going to solve this?" Lost is probably the best example of that, Prison Break too. So I already have a synopsis for season two...I definitely have thoughts on how this can continue."

This is a good sign for fans eager for more of the Swedish thriller, as sometimes the biggest hurdle facing a show's renewal is whether there is any more story left to tell.

Läckberg's forward-thinking mentality is far from that of other series on the platform. Unlike Glass Dome, titles like fellow international hit The Gardener have clearly branded as a single-season effort, dashing hopes for a follow-up.

How Likely Is The Glass Dome Season 2?

With no official word on The Glass Dome Season 2, fans have to wait and hope that Netflix picks it up for another round of crime thriller action.

At least, it is nice to know that series creator/renowned crime author Camilla Läckberg is already thinking about a potential follow-up, should she be given the green light to pursue one.

As noted by Läckberg herself, that is not always the case and can lead to a lesser second effort. A creator may accidentally paint themselves in a corner after not thinking about where the story would go while crafting the first season, and Läckberg does not want The Glass Dome to suffer the same fate.

While her prep for a potential Season 2 could serve as a point in the show's favor, whether it ultimately gets another go-round will depend on how it is received by audiences worldwide.

Critically, The Glass Dome has been tearing it up. The show has been praised for its stellar performances, gripping, twist-filled story, and gritty noir-esque tone (per Rotten Tomatoes).

Now, it is just a matter of if people will watch it. Having been released on April 15, it is still too early to tell how Glass Dome will resonate with Netflix audiences; however, there has been some data out there that could be a positive sign pointing toward a potential renewal.

In just one day on the platform (as of writing), The Glass Dome has appeared in the Netflix Top 10 in several key territories, including the U.S.

Even though the series is not in English, it has climbed its way to the number-three spot in the U.S. Top 10 TV show list, beating out major Netflix originals like titles like North of North (read more about North of North here), The Gardener, and Love on the Spectrum.

Again, this is a pretty limited data set at this point, but if this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful run on the streamer, then a Season 2 happening is something that seems highly likely.