The Gardener is a new 2025 Spanish thriller anchored by great performances from its A-list cast led by Álvaro Rico and Cecilia Suárez.
Netflix's new limited series chronicles the story of Elmer, a killer who has no emotions tasked by his controlling mother to carry out murder-for-hire jobs to compensate for their lives.
The Gardener premiered on Netflix on April 11.
The Gardener 2025 Cast & Characters Guide for Netflix Series (Pictures of Actors)
Álvaro Rico - Elmer
Álvaro Rico portrays Elmer, the titular gardener who moonlights as a killer-for-hire for his mother.
After a freak car accident left him without the ability to feel emotions, Elmer became pretty good at his job as a killer.
However, one mission went haywire after Elmer unexpectedly fell in love with his target.
Rico is best known for appearing in major roles in Invasion, Holy Family, and Sky High.
- Instagram: @alvaroricoladera
- Wikipedia: Álvaro Rico
- IMDb: Álvaro Rico
Cecilia Suárez - La China Jurado
Cecilia Suárez plays La China Jurado, Elmer's controlling murder and contractor who looks for clients wanting someone else dead.
She runs a garden center that serves as a front for her murder-for-hire business.
Suárez has over 70 credits, with roles in Bellas Artes, Zorro, and Promised Land.
- Instagram: @cecilia_suarez
- Wikipedia: Cecilia Suárez
- IMDb: Cecilia Suárez
Catalina Sopelana - Violeta
Violeta (played by Catalina Sopelana) is a teacher who becomes Elmer's target after her dead boyfriend's mother hires the Jurados to eliminate her.
However, Violeta's charm caught Elmer by surprise, and he eventually fell in love with her (despite not feeling any emotion at first).
It is later teased that Violeta may have something to do with her boyfriend's death.
Sopelana's notable credits include The Blue Star, Sky Rojo, and The Wong Sides of the Track.
- Instagram: @catalinasopelana
- IMDb: Catalina Sopelana
Emma Suárez - Sabela Costeira
Emma Suárez joins the cast as Sabela Costeira, a wealthy client of the Jurados who taps their services to kill off Violeta as revenge for the death of her son, Xoan.
She is the Jurados' highest-paying client.
Suárez previously appeared in Julieta, The Mosquito Net, and The Next Skin.
- Instagram: @emmasuarez.25
- Wikipedia: Emma Suárez
- IMDb: Emma Suárez
María Vázquez - Detective Carrera
Detective Carrera is a lead investigator from the Pontevedra Police tasked to look into the mysterious deaths in the town (which are caused by Elmer). The character is played on-screen by María Vázquez.
Vázquez also starred in Matria, Eye for an Eye, and Nosotros.
- Instagram: @mariavqz1
- IMDb: María Vázquez
Francis Lorenzo - Detective Luis Torres
Francis Lorenzo appears as Detective Luis Torres, Detective Carrera's partner.
As a loyal husband to his wife, Detective Torres rejects Carrera's intimate advances during their investigation.
Lorenzo's past credits include 4 Estrellas, Untameable, and The Envoys.
- Wikipedia: Francis Lorenzo
- IMDb: Francis Lorenzo
Sergio Baleiron - Surfer (Witness)
Sergio Baleiron guest stars in The Gardener Episode 1 as a surfer who is a potential witness to one of Elmer's murders.
Baleiron's past credits include Rompente and Matria.
- Instagram: @sergio.baleiron
- IMDb: Sergio Baleiron
Brais Yanek - Police Officer
Brais Yanek appears as a police officer in The Gardener Episode 1 who informs the detectives about the case of a missing person tied to one of Elmer's victims.
Yanek has credits in Dhogs, Fariña, and El Punto Frio.
- Instagram: @braisyanek
- IMDb: Brais Yanek
Victor Castilla - Mon
Victor Castilla plays Mon, Violeta’s obnoxious friend who warns Elmer about her red flags. He gets killed by Elmer after believing that he ruined their date.
Castilla is known for his roles in Toro, Malaka, and Marbella.
- Instagram: @victorjcastilla
- IMDb: Victor Castilla
Candela Solé - Lua
Candela Solé's Lua is one of Violeta's friends in The Gardener. She is a happy-go-lucky gal who usually avoids conflict.
Solé previously appeared in Two Many Chefs, Mentiras Pasajeras, and One Way or Another.
- Instagram: @cansole
- IMDb: Candela Solé
Ivan Massagué - Tony
Ivan Massagué guest stars in The Gardener Episodes 2 and 3 as Tony, China's abusive ex-boyfriend who was killed by Elmer due to his invasive actions inside their home.
Massagué is best known for appearing in The Platform 2 (read more about what happened to his character Goreng here), Culpa Mia, and Pan's Labyrinth.
- Instagram: @ivan_massague
- Wikipedia: Ivan Massagué
- IMDb: Ivan Massagué
Isabel Garrido - Catuxa
Isabel Garrido portrays Catuxa, Violeta's friend who knows the truth about what happened to Xoan (Violeta's ex) on the night of his death.
Garrido previously starred in The Mess You Leave Behind, Elite, and Pulp Air.
- Instagram: @isabelgarridof
- IMDb: Isabel Garrido
Javier Morgade - Xoán
Javier Morgade stars as Xoán, Violeta's abusive ex-boyfriend who died after an incident that took place in a bridge. He is also Sabela Costeira's son.
Morgade's notable credits include Desaparecidos, Serve and Protect, and Before the Eruption.
- Instagram: @javimorgade
- IMDb: Javier Morgade
Carlos Villarino - Neurologist
Carlos Villarino plays Elmer's neurologist, who is looking to find the proper treatment for his lack of ability to feel any emotion.
Villarino has credits in Sky High, Bank Under Siege, and Official Competition.
- Instagram: @carlosvillarinoactor
- IMDb: Carlos Villarino
Nacho Vera - Professor
Nacho Vera shows up in The Gardener Episode 4 as a professor whom the detectives visit to ask his opinion about the killer they are finding is a psychopath.
Vera also starred in Ultrainocencia, Spanish Shame, and Centro Medico.
- Instagram: @nachoveracb
- IMDb: Nacho Vera
Esteban Roel - Orson
Esteban Roel makes his debut in The Gardener Episode 5 as Orson, China's secret weapon and a ruthless killer.
Roel's past credits include Shrew's Nest, 30 Coins, and La Fuga.
- Instagram: @estebanroel
- IMDb: Esteban Roel