Full Cast of The Gardener Netflix 2025 Show: Every Actor & Character (Photos) - Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez

A cold-blooded killer falls in love with his target in Netflix's new Spanish thriller, The Gardener.

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
The Gardener Netflix cast members

The Gardener is a new 2025 Spanish thriller anchored by great performances from its A-list cast led by Álvaro Rico and Cecilia Suárez. 

Netflix's new limited series chronicles the story of Elmer, a killer who has no emotions tasked by his controlling mother to carry out murder-for-hire jobs to compensate for their lives. 

The Gardener premiered on Netflix on April 11. 

The Gardener 2025 Cast & Characters Guide for Netflix Series (Pictures of Actors)

Álvaro Rico - Elmer 

Álvaro Rico as Elmer in The Gardener
Álvaro Rico

Álvaro Rico portrays Elmer, the titular gardener who moonlights as a killer-for-hire for his mother. 

After a freak car accident left him without the ability to feel emotions, Elmer became pretty good at his job as a killer. 

However, one mission went haywire after Elmer unexpectedly fell in love with his target. 

Rico is best known for appearing in major roles in Invasion, Holy Family, and Sky High

Cecilia Suárez - La China Jurado 

Cecilia Suárez as La China Jurado in The Gardener
Cecilia Suárez

Cecilia Suárez plays La China Jurado, Elmer's controlling murder and contractor who looks for clients wanting someone else dead. 

She runs a garden center that serves as a front for her murder-for-hire business. 

Suárez has over 70 credits, with roles in Bellas Artes, Zorro, and Promised Land.

Catalina Sopelana - Violeta 

Catalina Sopelana as Violeta in The Gardener
Catalina Sopelana

Violeta (played by Catalina Sopelana) is a teacher who becomes Elmer's target after her dead boyfriend's mother hires the Jurados to eliminate her.

However, Violeta's charm caught Elmer by surprise, and he eventually fell in love with her (despite not feeling any emotion at first). 

It is later teased that Violeta may have something to do with her boyfriend's death.

Sopelana's notable credits include The Blue Star, Sky Rojo, and The Wong Sides of the Track

Emma Suárez - Sabela Costeira 

Emma Suárez as Sabela Costeira in The Gardener
Emma Suárez

Emma Suárez joins the cast as Sabela Costeira, a wealthy client of the Jurados who taps their services to kill off Violeta as revenge for the death of her son, Xoan.  

She is the Jurados' highest-paying client.

Suárez previously appeared in Julieta, The Mosquito Net, and The Next Skin.

María Vázquez - Detective Carrera 

María Vázquez as Detective Carrera in The Gardener
María Vázquez

Detective Carrera is a lead investigator from the Pontevedra Police tasked to look into the mysterious deaths in the town (which are caused by Elmer). The character is played on-screen by María Vázquez.

Vázquez also starred in Matria, Eye for an Eye, and Nosotros.

Francis Lorenzo - Detective Luis Torres 

Francis Lorenzo as Detective Torres in The Gardener
Francis Lorenzo

Francis Lorenzo appears as Detective Luis Torres, Detective Carrera's partner. 

As a loyal husband to his wife, Detective Torres rejects Carrera's intimate advances during their investigation.

Lorenzo's past credits include 4 Estrellas, Untameable, and The Envoys.

Sergio Baleiron - Surfer (Witness)

Sergio Baleiron as Surfer in The Gardener
Sergio Baleiron

Sergio Baleiron guest stars in The Gardener Episode 1 as a surfer who is a potential witness to one of Elmer's murders.

Baleiron's past credits include Rompente and Matria.

Brais Yanek - Police Officer 

Brais Yanek in The Gardener Episode 1
Brais Yanek

Brais Yanek appears as a police officer in The Gardener Episode 1 who informs the detectives about the case of a missing person tied to one of Elmer's victims.

Yanek has credits in Dhogs, Fariña, and El Punto Frio.

Victor Castilla - Mon 

Victor Castilla as Mon in The Gardener
Victor Castilla

Victor Castilla plays Mon, Violeta’s obnoxious friend who warns Elmer about her red flags. He gets killed by Elmer after believing that he ruined their date. 

Castilla is known for his roles in Toro, Malaka, and Marbella.

Candela Solé - Lua

Candela Solé as Lua in The Gardener
Candela Solé

Candela Solé's Lua is one of Violeta's friends in The Gardener. She is a happy-go-lucky gal who usually avoids conflict. 

Solé previously appeared in Two Many Chefs, Mentiras Pasajeras, and One Way or Another.

Ivan Massagué - Tony

Ivan Massagué as Tony in The Gardener
Ivan Massagué

Ivan Massagué guest stars in The Gardener Episodes 2 and 3 as Tony, China's abusive ex-boyfriend who was killed by Elmer due to his invasive actions inside their home.

Massagué is best known for appearing in The Platform 2 (read more about what happened to his character Goreng here), Culpa Mia, and Pan's Labyrinth

Isabel Garrido - Catuxa 

Isabel Garrido as Catuxa in The Gardener
Isabel Garrido

Isabel Garrido portrays Catuxa, Violeta's friend who knows the truth about what happened to Xoan (Violeta's ex) on the night of his death. 

Garrido previously starred in The Mess You Leave Behind, Elite, and Pulp Air.

Javier Morgade - Xoán

Javier Morgade as Xoan in The Gardener
Javier Morgade

Javier Morgade stars as Xoán, Violeta's abusive ex-boyfriend who died after an incident that took place in a bridge. He is also Sabela Costeira's son.

Morgade's notable credits include Desaparecidos, Serve and Protect, and Before the Eruption.

Carlos Villarino - Neurologist 

Carlos Villarino as neurologist in The Gardener
Carlos Villarino

Carlos Villarino plays Elmer's neurologist, who is looking to find the proper treatment for his lack of ability to feel any emotion.

Villarino has credits in Sky High, Bank Under Siege, and Official Competition.

Nacho Vera - Professor

Nacho Vera as professor in The Gardener
Nacho Vera

Nacho Vera shows up in The Gardener Episode 4 as a professor whom the detectives visit to ask his opinion about the killer they are finding is a psychopath. 

Vera also starred in Ultrainocencia, Spanish Shame, and Centro Medico.

Esteban Roel - Orson

Esteban Roel as Orson in The Gardener
Esteban Roel

Esteban Roel makes his debut in The Gardener Episode 5 as Orson, China's secret weapon and a ruthless killer.

Roel's past credits include Shrew's Nest, 30 Coins, and La Fuga.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING

MORE Netflix / Thriller /