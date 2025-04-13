The Gardener is a new 2025 Spanish thriller anchored by great performances from its A-list cast led by Álvaro Rico and Cecilia Suárez.

Netflix's new limited series chronicles the story of Elmer, a killer who has no emotions tasked by his controlling mother to carry out murder-for-hire jobs to compensate for their lives.

The Gardener premiered on Netflix on April 11.

The Gardener 2025 Cast & Characters Guide for Netflix Series (Pictures of Actors)

Álvaro Rico - Elmer

Álvaro Rico

Álvaro Rico portrays Elmer, the titular gardener who moonlights as a killer-for-hire for his mother.

After a freak car accident left him without the ability to feel emotions, Elmer became pretty good at his job as a killer.

However, one mission went haywire after Elmer unexpectedly fell in love with his target.

Rico is best known for appearing in major roles in Invasion, Holy Family, and Sky High.

Cecilia Suárez - La China Jurado

Cecilia Suárez

Cecilia Suárez plays La China Jurado, Elmer's controlling murder and contractor who looks for clients wanting someone else dead.

She runs a garden center that serves as a front for her murder-for-hire business.

Suárez has over 70 credits, with roles in Bellas Artes, Zorro, and Promised Land.

Catalina Sopelana - Violeta

Catalina Sopelana

Violeta (played by Catalina Sopelana) is a teacher who becomes Elmer's target after her dead boyfriend's mother hires the Jurados to eliminate her.

However, Violeta's charm caught Elmer by surprise, and he eventually fell in love with her (despite not feeling any emotion at first).

It is later teased that Violeta may have something to do with her boyfriend's death.

Sopelana's notable credits include The Blue Star, Sky Rojo, and The Wong Sides of the Track.

Emma Suárez - Sabela Costeira

Emma Suárez

Emma Suárez joins the cast as Sabela Costeira, a wealthy client of the Jurados who taps their services to kill off Violeta as revenge for the death of her son, Xoan.

She is the Jurados' highest-paying client.

Suárez previously appeared in Julieta, The Mosquito Net, and The Next Skin.

María Vázquez - Detective Carrera

María Vázquez

Detective Carrera is a lead investigator from the Pontevedra Police tasked to look into the mysterious deaths in the town (which are caused by Elmer). The character is played on-screen by María Vázquez.

Vázquez also starred in Matria, Eye for an Eye, and Nosotros.

Francis Lorenzo - Detective Luis Torres

Francis Lorenzo

Francis Lorenzo appears as Detective Luis Torres, Detective Carrera's partner.

As a loyal husband to his wife, Detective Torres rejects Carrera's intimate advances during their investigation.

Lorenzo's past credits include 4 Estrellas, Untameable, and The Envoys.

Sergio Baleiron - Surfer (Witness)

Sergio Baleiron

Sergio Baleiron guest stars in The Gardener Episode 1 as a surfer who is a potential witness to one of Elmer's murders.

Baleiron's past credits include Rompente and Matria.

Brais Yanek - Police Officer

Brais Yanek

Brais Yanek appears as a police officer in The Gardener Episode 1 who informs the detectives about the case of a missing person tied to one of Elmer's victims.

Yanek has credits in Dhogs, Fariña, and El Punto Frio.

Victor Castilla - Mon

Victor Castilla

Victor Castilla plays Mon, Violeta’s obnoxious friend who warns Elmer about her red flags. He gets killed by Elmer after believing that he ruined their date.

Castilla is known for his roles in Toro, Malaka, and Marbella.

Candela Solé - Lua

Candela Solé

Candela Solé's Lua is one of Violeta's friends in The Gardener. She is a happy-go-lucky gal who usually avoids conflict.

Solé previously appeared in Two Many Chefs, Mentiras Pasajeras, and One Way or Another.

Ivan Massagué - Tony

Ivan Massagué

Ivan Massagué guest stars in The Gardener Episodes 2 and 3 as Tony, China's abusive ex-boyfriend who was killed by Elmer due to his invasive actions inside their home.

Massagué is best known for appearing in The Platform 2 (read more about what happened to his character Goreng here), Culpa Mia, and Pan's Labyrinth.

Isabel Garrido - Catuxa

Isabel Garrido

Isabel Garrido portrays Catuxa, Violeta's friend who knows the truth about what happened to Xoan (Violeta's ex) on the night of his death.

Garrido previously starred in The Mess You Leave Behind, Elite, and Pulp Air.

Javier Morgade - Xoán

Javier Morgade

Javier Morgade stars as Xoán, Violeta's abusive ex-boyfriend who died after an incident that took place in a bridge. He is also Sabela Costeira's son.

Morgade's notable credits include Desaparecidos, Serve and Protect, and Before the Eruption.

Carlos Villarino - Neurologist

Carlos Villarino

Carlos Villarino plays Elmer's neurologist, who is looking to find the proper treatment for his lack of ability to feel any emotion.

Villarino has credits in Sky High, Bank Under Siege, and Official Competition.

Nacho Vera - Professor

Nacho Vera

Nacho Vera shows up in The Gardener Episode 4 as a professor whom the detectives visit to ask his opinion about the killer they are finding is a psychopath.

Vera also starred in Ultrainocencia, Spanish Shame, and Centro Medico.

Esteban Roel - Orson

Esteban Roel

Esteban Roel makes his debut in The Gardener Episode 5 as Orson, China's secret weapon and a ruthless killer.

Roel's past credits include Shrew's Nest, 30 Coins, and La Fuga.