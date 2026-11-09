Sorry Batman: James Gunn's DCU Just Introduced A New Millionaire Superhero Who Isn't A Nepo Baby

Batman may be one of DC's wealthiest heroes, but he is also a nepo baby with a trust fund, and James Gunn's DCU just debuted another superhero who actually earned everything he has in its latest HBO show. Iconic characters like Batman, Green Arrow, and Lex Luthor bring billions of corporate wealth to the table in the DC mythos, but they aren't actually the franchise's richest players. That honor goes to Aquaman, who is technically worth hundreds of trillions in DC lore, as his title of King of Atlantis grants him sovereignty of all of the ocean's resources.

Lanterns introduced fans to Aaron Pierre's John Stewart as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from a middle-class Black family and a new recruit to the Green Lantern Corps in 2016. Fast forward to Lanterns' second act in 2026, and everything had changed for Stewart, as he had become a civilian architect co-running the Stewart Brothers firm, turning him into a self-made multi-millionaire in the DCU.

DC Studios

The Stewart family's architecture firm appears well-established, as it is vying for a $30 billion government contract to build emergency shelters. While Lanterns never confirms whether they won the contract, the company would have to be extremely successful to even be in contention for such a deal, and even more so if they managed to land the deal off-screen ahead of the expected Lanterns Season 2.

There's also the matter of his luxury watch, which many fans have identified as similar to a Richard Mille, likely worth upwards of $300,000. It's tough to imagine Stewart being careless with money, and he wouldn't buy such a watch unless he had that money to spare, which would solidify his status as a multi-millionaire.

DC Studios

Stewart also fairly casually withdraws $315,000 dollars in cash to give to Rushville resident Maggie, serving as reparations for the damage done to the Nebraskan town a decade prior. The waitress was originally blackmailing John after seeing him with Hal Jordan shortly before his death, but he still handed over the money even after his death, demonstrating that it was going spare for him.

When Stewart calls his brothers, Aaron and Marcus, to ask for the money to pay off the blackmailer, they are certainly taken aback and question handing it over, but it certainly doesn't sound like scraping the money together will be a massive task.

DC Studios

Granted, none of this is anything close to Bruce Wayne's money, as Batman's personal net worth is estimated at around $10 billion, with Wayne Enterprises worth another $100 billion on top of that. Batman has often been called a nepo baby, inheriting his immense wealth from his wealthy parents and ancestors, while Stewart has earned every cent of his own over 10 years with his brothers.

How Wealthy Are the DCU's Other Major Leading Characters?

Superman

DC Studios

The Man of Steel's wealth is tough to pin down in the DCU, as he is still in his early years as a low-level journalist at the Daily Planet in Metropolis. That kind of job would likely fetch David Corenswet's Clark Kent somewhere around a $50k salary, yet his apartment in Superman suggests his income is much higher.

The modern, high-rise apartment in midtown Metropolis is bound to come with a hefty price tag, making Kent's unexplainable wealth his most unrealistic superpower. Then again, due to his powers, Kent has very low living costs and little time for social activities, so the majority of his wages go toward rent.

Supergirl

DC Studios

In terms of Milly Alcock's Supergirl, she has no job or major assets, aside from the cosmic RV that she is living out of in Supergirl, which can travel planet-to-planet. That RV would undoubtedly be almost priceless on Earth, but it seems rather rundown and presumably has a relatively low value out in the stars.

While Kara Zor-El's endless partying on red sun planets is bound to rack up a sizable bar tab, she will likely have been scraping together pennies for her drinks, perhaps with the odd bit of petty theft or small-scale space crimes involved.

Peacemaker

DC Studios

John Cena's Peacemaker appears to be essentially broke in the DCU, living out of his cramped, run-down trailer. Of course, he has a whole lot of nothing after Peacemaker Season 2, which left off with Christopher Smith trapped in the Salvation prison dimension with nothing but the clothes on his back.

However, whenever Peacemaker inevitably finds himself out of Salvation and back on Earth in the DCU's future, he may have a better life waiting for him. As one of the co-founders of Checkmate, which was financed by Vigilante's stash of illegally seized money from his years of heroics.

Hal Jordan

DC Studios

The DCU makes it clear that Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan is effectively broke, even using his Green Lantern ring to counterfeit a dollar bill to operate a jukebox. Sadly, it seems that Jordan's superheroics and space police role fetched no real salary.

Jordan did have one VERY expensive asset in his massive, nearly-empty Coast City mansion, which he was gifted for saving a wealthy man's child, and he later moved to a smaller home in Rushville, only for it to be burned down. That said, Jordan is now dead in the DCU anyway, rendering the topic moot.

Clayface

DC Studios

At the start of Clayface, Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen seemed to have it all, as his fame and Oscar-nominated status ought to have made him a multi-millionaire with wealth that may have grown exponentially over time.

However, following his run-in with Gotham crime boss Markos Szabo, Hagen lost his face, fame, and, eventually, all of his money, leaving him homeless. That luck may have changed by present-day DCU, as he was hired by Princess Illana Rostovic to aid her evil plans in Creature Commandos, which may have fetched a sizable pay, given that she was acting monarch of her country, Pokolistan.

Justice Gang

DC Studios

The DCU's first true superhero team and the inevitable precursor to the Justice League is the Justice Gang, a corporate-backed unit owned by Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord, consisting of Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific.

It's easy to imagine that LordTech is paying each of its superheroes a hefty salary of at least six, possibly seven figures, as well as covering expenses. However, that may not be the case, as Hawkgirl's apartment in Superman didn't exactly look lavish, perhaps suggesting they aren't as well compensated as once thought.

But their revenue doesn't stop there, as Lanterns revealed that Guy Gardner is the face of the Electro Punch energy drink, and the others may have their own sponsorships to bring in money for either themselves or the Justice Gang.

The only outlier in the Justice Gang is Mr. Terrific, the tech genius and billionaire CEO of Holt Industries in DC Comics. So far, there has been no sign that the tech conglomerate exists in the DCU, so he may not be any wealthier than the rest of the Justice Gang; perhaps that will be a matter for Mr. Terrific's DCU TV show.