CW’s Batman Spin-off Announces Release Date

The CW announced the release dates for two of its DC spin-off shows.

No doubt 2022 has been a year of shake-ups and uncertainty for DC fans. And, while the future of the blue brand on the big screen dominated the conversation, the survival of The CW's string of DC television series has been at stake as well.

Due to WarnerMedia and Paramount putting The CW up for sale, many of the network's Arrowverse shows have been axed in recent months, including DC's Stargirl, Batwoman, and The Flash.

But apparently, the network's DC purge hasn't been all or nothing.

In addition to Superman & Lois being greenlit for Season 3, a brand-new series is set to debut on The CW; and now, DC fans know when.

The CW Announces Batman Spin-Off Series Premiere

DC

As reported by Deadline, The CW confirmed the release dates for two DC series, including the Season 3 release of Superman & Lois and the premiere for the brand-new Batman spin-off, Gotham Knights.

The new DC drama from Berlanti Productions is set to debut at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, following the 8 p.m. Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois.

According to the report, Gotham Knights will follow Bruce Wayne's adopted son and the children of Batman's enemies as they form an alliance in the wake of Bruce Wayne's death. The show stars Oscar Morgan, Fallon Smythe, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Navia Robinson.

As for the third season of Superman & Lois, fans can expect the Kent boys to be pulled in two different directions in Season 3 while one of Lois' undercover assignments reveals a deadly threat.

Gotham Knights' Uncertain Future

While Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights are officially on the books for 2023, the question is whether it will be their last.

At the moment, it's hard to say, especially since DC's on-screen future is still in upheaval. Plus, new DC Studios CEOs are reportedly planning to tell the "Biggest Story Ever Told" which also includes television shows.

It's worth noting that Gotham Knights is already facing an uphill battle.

The first trailer for The CW series was so poorly received that the Gotham Knights video game series took to Twitter to clarify that the projects have no connection to one another.

Hopefully, the show will overcome this early stumble. But regardless, it's hard to know whether the quality of the show - or that of Superman & Lois - will have an impact on what the studio or The CW decides.

Gotham Knights and Season 3 of Superman & Lois debut on March 14 on The CW.