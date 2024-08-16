Average Joe Season 2 has a confirmed filming window, which could indicate when the upcoming installment could be released.

Average Joe is a BET+ original series starring Deon Cole and Tammy Townsend that premiered in June 2023.

The show follows plumber Joe Washington, who discovered that his recently deceased father stole $10 million and a car from the Russian mafia, who now think that Joe is in possession of those goods.

Average Joe Season 2 Filming Confirmation

BET+

A recent report from Deadline confirmed that Average Joe Season 2 will officially begin production in South Africa sometime in late 2024.

It wasn't specified exactly when in late 2024 the show will begin filming, but one would have to assume that it would between September and the end of December.

After a successful freshman season, Average Joe Season 2 was greenlit and announced in June 2024. It is worth noting that it was so successful that an agreement was made for it to begin streaming on Netflix on August 15, 2024.

Not much is known about Season 2, especially since filming has not yet begun. Still, BET Media Group President and CEO Scott Mills revealed in an official statement that the show "is a masterclass in storytelling" and that the executives "are excited to see where the second season will take" fans:

"We congratulate the amazing writers, cast, crew, and our production partners for creating such a captivating first season. AVERAGE JOE is a masterclass in storytelling - a thriller anchored in authenticity, friendships and family drama, spiked with perfectly timed moments of humor - all of which resonated tremendously with viewers. We are excited to see where the second season will take us."

When Will Average Joe Season 2 Be Released?

Unfortunately, fans still don't know exactly when Average Joe Season 2 will be released on BET+.

However, now that the production schedule has been revealed, a rough estimate can be made about Season 2's eventual release.

It is unclear when exactly Season 1 began production, but some reports state it was filming in January 2023.

Since Average Joe was still filming at the beginning of the year, Season 1 likely also began filming in the late months of the 2022 calendar year (just like Season 2 will begin filming in late 2024).

Season 1 ultimately premiered in June 2023, so if that season began filming around the same time of the year that Season 2 will begin shooting, it is possible that Season 2 will be released sometime around June or July 2025.

Of course, it is important for fans to give or take a month or two, especially when considering that filming could be pushed back. However, as of writing, it seems Average Joe Season 2 will likely be released sometime around summer 2025.

Average Joe Season 1 is streaming on BET+ and Netflix, and Season 2 is set to begin filming in late 2024.

