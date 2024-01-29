Fans may have a good idea of when to expect Season 4 of Outer Banks to be released.

Outer Banks is one of the most successful shows on the Netflix streaming platform, following a group of teenagers as they search for lost treasure. Because of its popularity, Season 4 is one of the most highly anticipated projects to be released in 2024.

Filming was initially expected to begin on May 30, 2023, and be finished by December 15, 2023. However, due to the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023, it was ultimately delayed and could not begin until late November 2023.

When Will Outer Banks Season 4 Release?

With filming on Outer Banks Season 4 underway, the series' potential release is becoming clearer.

As previously mentioned, Season 4 of Outer Banks began filming near the end of November 2023. Since the show is still casting, that means that Season 4 is still in production.

Since filming is still ongoing, fans cannot expect to see Season 4 anytime soon, but when looking at the production schedules of prior seasons, viewers can get a pretty good idea of when to expect the upcoming installment to officially hit Netflix.

For example, Season 2 began filming on August 21, 2020, and wrapped up on April 2, 2021, meaning that it was in production for around seven-and-a-half months. It was then released to Netflix on July 30, 2021, nearly four months after the cameras finished rolling.

Season 3 started shooting on February 15, 2022, and concluded in September of the same year. Similarly to Season 2, Season 3 took around seven months to film. It was then released on February 23, 2023, five months after production was finished.

Since Season 4 began filming in November 2023, it will most likely last for around seven or eight months, meaning that it won't be finished until either June or July 2024.

If true, Outer Banks Season 4 will then likely be released between four and five months after production wraps up, which means that it would premiere on Netflix sometime between October 2024 and December 2024.

Has Season 5 of Outer Banks Been Confirmed?

As of writing, Season 5 of Outer Banks has not yet been confirmed, but due to how successful it is on Netflix, fans can rest assured that it will be announced at some point shortly.

Season 4 was officially greenlit just five days before Season 3 premiered on the streaming service, so if Season 4 is released sometime between October and December, the announcement regarding the fifth installment may come around those months as well.

If the 2023 Hollywood strikes had never happened, Season 4 would have begun filming around three months after Season 3 premiered.

Season 3 began filming only seven months after Season 2 started production, so it is impossible to predict when Season 5 could begin shooting, but it would most likely be between three and seven months after Season 4 is released.

Seasons 1-3 of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix, and Season 4 is currently in production.