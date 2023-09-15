One MCU director didn't confirm a rumor that he was in the conversation to direct Avengers: Secret Wars, although he didn't deny it either.

The open directing chair for Marvel Studios' Avengers 6 is arguably the biggest blockbuster director gig on the market right now, with rumors hinting that the film will bring the biggest cast of A-list stars and characters of any comic-book movie ever.

This includes big names like Black Panther's Ryan Coogler potentially being in the running to direct the highly-anticipated sequel. But as Secret Wars' development gets closer, it's inevitable that more MCU filmmakers will be top picks in the minds of fans to direct the massive ensemble, which is currently set to release in 2027.

MCU Director Addresses Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor

Marvel

On September 8, X (formerly Twitter) scooper CanWeGetSomeToast shared a rumor indicating that Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is a potential candidate to direct Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars.

With Deadpool 3 set to feature "a huge ensemble" led by Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the scooper noted that Levy's experience with the MCU and Stranger Things would set him up perfectly for Avengers 6:

"With 'Deadpool 3' looking like it’ll lead right into 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' don’t be surprised if Shawn Levy is also in the running to direct it 'Deadpool 3' is going to be a huge ensemble as it is, and 'Secret Wars' will be even BIGGER. His experience with the huge 'Stranger Things' cast only helps, and working with the MCU is more like TV anyways. He’d be a great fit."

Additionally, when Levy spoke to Entertainment Tonight (ET) about the rumor, he would neither confirm nor deny that the rumor was true, possibly teasing toward the latter:

ET: "There’s a big old rumor out there that when you’re done with 'Deadpool,' then it might be 'Avengers.'" Levy: "I read that rumor, and that’s all I’m gonna say."

Amidst the numerous rumors regarding Avengers 6's director, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared in November 2022 that "there’ve been no conversations" about who will take that job just yet.

Will Shawn Levy Direct Avengers 6?

Considering the excitement building up for Shawn Levy's work on Deadpool 3 along with his past experience on projects like Free Guy and Stranger Things, he would seemingly be a great candidate to take on this immense job.

And with Levy also pulling an MCU first by serving as a producer on Deadpool 3 along with his directing duties, it's clear that he's putting all the energy he can into making his only Marvel Studios project to date the best that it can possibly be.

For the time being, Avengers 6 is only in its earliest stages of production while Marvel works more heavily on its predecessor, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be set up in the more immediate future by some key Phase 5 projects.

But should Levy wind up actually taking on the position of director for what should be the biggest movie in the MCU's nearly 20-year history, and if Deadpool 3 is successful before that, he'd certainly have plenty of favor from all those waiting for the film to happen.

For the time being, Avengers: Secret Wars will debut in theaters on May 7, 2027.