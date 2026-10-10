Hayley Atwell Admits Peggy Carter's Reaction To Steve Rogers' Makeover In 'Avengers Doomsday' Is Not A Favorable One

Steve Rogers' redesign in Avengers: Doomsday may not sit well with everyone who sees it, including Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. Not officially confirmed for Doomsday's cast until late 2025, Chris Evans is now set to make a surprising comeback to the MCU for his first time playing Steve Rogers since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. He will also do so with a different look than his usual clean-cut appearance, which will help push him into the next chapter of his story.

Peggy Carter/Captain Carter star Hayley Atwell discussed her character's reaction to Steve Rogers' new bearded look in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, which debuts in theaters on December 18. Speaking with The Wrap at San Diego Comic-Con, Atwell admitted to noticing Evans' Jesus-like appearance, noting that Peggy "probably has an opinion about it." However, she also made it clear that people "can't change [their] partner" and that they can "only support the choices that they make," even if she does not love the look:

The Wrap: "So speaking of the fans, a lot of people have noticed Steve's new look. You know, he's got some longer hair. He's got a longer beard." Atwell: "Yeah, he's looking more like Jesus. A version of Jesus." The Wrap: "How does Peggy feel about that from her like strapping 1940s man to to this different look that he's got?" Atwell: "Yes, I think she probably has an opinion about it. I imagine that they have conversations about it, but you know, you can't change your partner. You can support the choices that they make if they want to, but I can't say that she would necessarily be in favor of it."

Atwell also spoke about her return as Peggy Carter, after being asked about bringing her original Phase 1 character back into play a few years later. She made sure to credit the fans for being "so committed to the enduring love story between Steve and Peggy," commenting on this movie feeling "very bittersweet and nostalgic" from seeing what the fans want from the story:

Q: "So, we've seen a lot of Captain Carter the past few years, but it's been a while since we've seen Peggy. Talk to me about bringing this character, this version of this character back in this film." Atwell: "Oh, well, I think it's always a testament to the fans that they are committed to the enduring love story between Steve and Peggy. And so, to be able to come back in that kind of way, it feels very bittersweet and nostalgic, but really comes from the fans wanting that. So, I feel like I'm here as her custodian."

Avengers: Doomsday will pit Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in their first shared movie since Avengers: Endgame, which ended with them reuniting in the past and sharing the dance that Steve had promised Peggy at the end of 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Since that time, both have made a live-action appearance in other Multiverse Saga projects.

Notably, Atwell brought a new take on the Captain Carter version of Peggy Carter from What If...? into live-action for 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although she was killed off quickly after only a few minutes of screen time. Meanwhile, Evans joined the cast of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine as a new variant of Johnny Storm, whom he originally played in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Peggy & Steve's Reunion in Avengers: Doomsday Explained

Marvel Studios

Almost no couple in MCU history is as iconic as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, who helped close out the Infinity Saga. Now, they will have an unprecedented chance to rekindle that romance in Doomsday, which will kick off with a meeting with Loki after he knocked on their door in Avengers: Endgame Encore (one of four post-credits scenes added to the re-release).

Both Steve and Peggy have plenty of potential directions for their stories, with major variants that could make their way into the movie. From the Captain Carter version of Peggy to the terrifying Hydra variant of Steve Rogers, the possibilities are endless for this endgame couple.

Also potentially in play is a theory that a version of Peggy will be working with Victor Von Doom as one of the "Latverian Witches" teased in marketing. Even if it is just the classic versions that fans already know and love, they are sure to get their fair share of licks in during the fight against Doctor Doom for the fate of the multiverse.

While marketing is sure to keep them under wraps, all eyes will be out for both Evans and Atwell as they continue an adventure that has become legendary over the last 15 years.