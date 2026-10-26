Marvel Studios Reverses Course, Abandons 'Avengers Doomsday' Storyline Featuring Captain America Star

One major Captain America star may not have as much to do in Avengers: Doomsday as expected after a course change by Marvel Studios. The Captain America legacy will play a big role in the MCU's next Avengers movie, with Chris Evans coming back to action as Steve Rogers and Anthony Mackie continuing Sam Wilson's run as the new shield-bearer in the Multiverse Saga. However, according to a veteran MCU star, not all of what was shot will make it into the story.

Peggy Carter star Hayley Atwell revealed that some of the material she shot for Avengers: Doomsday will not make it into the movie. Atwell called the movie "so epic" and "so extraordinary" but explained that there were "different storylines," some of which were used and "some dropped away." However, it was all done with the hope to find "the thing that makes the most sense for those characters:"

“I think with this, though, there is such meticulous care for delighting the fans that I really feel that the studio knows exactly what it’s doing for the sake of really delighting and satisfying the expectation and going beyond it. So ['Doomsday'] comes out in December, [and] it's so epic, it's so extraordinary, the level of ambition and scope that they had for it, that I knew that whatever we were trying — and we tried different things, we shot different things, there were different storylines, some picked up, some developed, some dropped away. It really is with the intention of finding the thing that makes the most sense for those characters, but also for what role they play in this part of the world.”

She also touched on having reservations about revisiting Peggy's story with Steve Rogers while speaking with The Playlist, calling it a "sensitive conversation" given how little she knows about it. However, she admitted how rare it is "to have a character sort of sit beside you for so many years" the way Peggy has, calling it a "wonderful thing" that she treasures to this day:

"Well, it's a sensitive conversation because I don't know much. I don't know what to say or be allowed to reveal. But I think that in one thing, I feel — it's very rare as an actor to have a character sort of sit beside you for so many years. And I mean that in the times of when I meet fans of the franchise and of Peggy, that she lives way beyond my actual day-to-day involvement of bringing her to life. And it's a really wonderful thing and something that I hold with real affection."

While Atwell was only confirmed for a role in Doomsday during San Diego Comic-Con, she was thought to play a big role in the story alongside Evans' Steve Rogers and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. This comes after rumors teased Atwell would have one of her biggest MCU roles yet in this movie, which would be her biggest appearance of the Multiverse Saga if true.

What To Expect From Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Making her first live-action appearance since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doomsday will give Peggy an exciting new chapter in her story. She is already expected to be a big part of the film's opening moments, as Avengers: Endgame Encore added a post-credits scene in which Loki visits her and Steve Rogers, offering them his help with something coming.

There is even a chance that multiple versions of Peggy could be seen in this movie: the version from the end of Endgame, and another who may be an acolyte of Doctor Doom (if the rumors are true). No matter how the details work out, seeing her and Steve together is sure to bring plenty of nostalgia while also expanding the possibilities of what the multiverse will offer in the MCU's biggest Avengers movie ever.

While Atwell believes Peggy will be shocked by the new version of Steve in Doomsday, their reunion will be one of countless emotional moments in Doomsday's plot as the Avengers take on Doctor Doom. From here, it is still unclear where Peggy goes, but having another massive Phase 1 star should only add to the excitement of what this movie will deliver.