Avengers: Doomsday Director Fuels Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Rumors By Claiming Doctor Doom's Latverian Witches Are An 'Elemental Part' of The MCU Supervillain

One of Avengers: Doomsday's directors, Anthony Russo, teased how important Doctor Doom's Latverian witches are to the film's story. Doctor Doom's introduction into the greater MCU is no small moment for the franchise, as it brings in one of the biggest villains ever created in Marvel Comics history. However, according to reports surrounding this massive blockbuster, he will be far from alone.

Avengers: Doomsday director Anthony Russo spoke with ExtraTV about this sequel's inclusion of the Latverian witches, who were teased in imagery and exhibits shown at San Diego Comic-Con. Russo hyped up the Doctor Doom's introduction into the MCU, continuing to note that "the witches are an elemental part of everything he is:"

"Look, we're just getting to know the world of Doom and the witches are an elemental part of everything he is."

The Direct

Some have theories that these witches will actually turn out to be classic female Marvel characters from the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas, including Sylvie, Peggy Carter, and Clea. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch has also come up in these theories, as she has not been seen since her apparent death at the end of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The SDCC display showed three female characters in long, robe-like dresses, complete with hoods and clasps on their shoulders similar to the ones on Doctor Doom's costumes. While one of the costumes was green, a key color for Doom, the other two were purple and gold.

Now, based on Anthony Russo's comments, the Latverian witches seem to be more along the lines of original characters tied to Doctor Doom, giving him some magic support in his quest to take down the multiverse. However, they have not yet been used in any official marketing materials for Avengers: Doomsday, having only appeared in the SDCC display.

Latverian Witches' Possible Roles in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Considering these costumes were featured prominently at San Diego Comic-Con, many naturally think they may play an important role alongside Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (especially since Doom is reportedly the main character). The real question now is exactly what role they will play in the movie, especially with dozens of heroes playing major roles alongside Doom as well.

While Doom is expected to get more screentime than anyone else in the movie, these witches are likely to be in at least a few key scenes alongside him as he plans his attack on all realities. They could end up being similar to characters like the Dathomirian Nightsisters from Star Wars' Ahsoka, who use their magic to aid Grand Admiral Thrawn in his quest to take over the Empire after his return from exile. However, they will likely bring plenty of their own unique flavor to the MCU, making Doom an even more powerful threat than he already is on his own.

The witches could also be based out of Latveria, Doom's home nation, which is expected to be heavily explored as part of his backstory in Doomsday. That backstory may even be where the witches show up, giving them important but small roles in helping build the lore of Latveria before some unknown disaster befalls the nation.

Given their importance in the display, there is also a chance they could show back up in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is likely to be the biggest comic book movie in history. However, with so many mysteries left to be revealed before Doomsday, they may remain under wraps for the foreseeable future.