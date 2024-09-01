The CW switched up Superman & Lois’ airdate as the last of the Arrowverse-connected series moves into its last season.

Superman & Lois, despite originally being conceived as a direct Arrowverse spin-off, morphed into its own show before it initially premiered. It has its own, distinct style that noticeably set it apart from the other DC television shows that aired on the network.

Now, as a new Kal-El is introduced in 2025’s James Gunn-directed Superman, one Man of Steel prepares to exit the building.

The CW

The CW has officially pulled a switcheroo with the premiere date of Superman & Lois. Instead of debuting on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET, as originally announced, it will now soar onto the small screen on Monday, October 7, again at 8 p.m. ET.

The rest of the season will follow suit, continuing to air on Mondays.

Superman & Lois will be the last breath of the Arrowverse, which kicked off back in 2012 with the introduction of Arrow. Several other shows were added to the shared TV universe, like The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

But the Arrowverse was not to last. One by one, each of these shows was either canceled or ended on its own terms. Superman & Lois is the last series standing, despite not even being directly connected, taking place on another world within the DC Multiverse.

Superman’s Future After the Arrowverse

Clark Kent is one of the most iconic, recognizable, and enduring figures in pop culture history, and he’s here to stay. There will always be multiple incarnations of the Big Blue Boy Scout flying around, whether it be in the comics, cartoons, or live-action.

Case in point, James Gunn and his rebooted DCU slate will kick off proper with the July 11, 2025 release of the movie simply titled Superman. David Corenswet will wear the cape and take on the legendary role of the Metropolis Marvel.

And then there’s the extremely popular, anime-influenced My Adventures with Superman. The Boys’ Jack Quaid voices Clark in the animated series, which sees the hero juggle his work and personal life with his duty to occasionally punch giant monsters in the face. Just a normal man doing normal things indeed.

Superman has been a thing since 1938. He’s persevered throughout all that time, even as the world and entertainment landscape changed around him. And through all that, the character is still recognized for his unwavering optimism and kindness.

Even though Superman & Lois isn’t long for this world, Superman isn’t going anywhere.

Superman & Lois Season 4 premieres on October 7 on The CW.

