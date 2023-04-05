New Arrowverse Trailer Brings Back CW Heroes One More Time

The CW featured some of the biggest names from the Arrowverse's long history in a new trailer for the final season of The Flash.

After a run of more than a decade on The CW, DC's Arrowverse is inching closer to its final days on the air. The journey first began its march toward the end when DC's Legends of Tomorrow was first canceled after a seven-season run, and more of the saga's programming followed.

Season 9 of The Flash has Grant Gustin's Barry Allen going out on a high and fast note, pitting him against a number of his most popular rogues from the past nine years.

And with this season being something of a culmination for arguably the most expansive franchise in superhero TV history, it's clear there is still more in store in terms of blasts to the past.

The CW Trailer Brings Back Arrowverse Heroes

The CW

The CW released a new trailer for Season 9 of The Flash, which teased a couple of iconic Arrowverse characters coming back for the franchise's final season on TV.

David Ramsey's John Diggle makes his return in his Spartan gear, still making his presence felt as one of the original cast members dating back to Season 1 of Arrow.

Diggle stands next to Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen for one final battle together in front of an unknown adversary.

The CW

Sendhil Ramamurthy's Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork returns alongside Keiynan Lonsdale's Kid Flash, teasing a potential end to the Multiverse in the new footage.

The CW

Barry winds up slamming Wally West against a wall as dialogue in the trailer exclaims "Everyone has darkness inside them."

The CW

The full trailer can be watched below:

Ramsey, Amell, Gustin, and Lonsdale all posed for a candid picture together in their costumes during filming earlier this year, marking the end of an incredible era for The CW's superhero saga.

The CW

Amell and Ramsey also shared a fun moment off-camera as they took a break from shooting, smiling with one another as they added their final touches to the Arrowverse legacy.

Ramsey and Amell then posted a candid photo with Gustin and Killer Frost actress Danielle Panabaker, with Panabaker wearing a long blue jacket to hide her suit from the show.

Arrowverse's Final Run Moving Forward

Seeing David Ramsey and Keiynan Lonsdale in these photos and the trailer will certainly bring some sentimental and exciting moments for Arrowverse fans who are going on a wild ride in The Flash's final season.

Gustin commented in recent weeks on his feelings about the series ending, noting that the team wanted to bring "as many people that had been a part of the Arrowverse" into the final season as possible.

And with only a handful of episodes remaining in this final season, these appearances will be far from the last surprises that The CW's Scarlet Speedster has in store.

The Flash continues on The CW with Episode 8 premiering on Wednesday, April 5 at 8 p.m. PST.