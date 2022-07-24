Ant-Man 3: Recast Cassie Lang Actress Teases Major Changes to Her Character

The Ant-Man franchise has always been one about family as Paul Rudd's Scott Lang tags along with Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, and their daughter Hope. Even having now found a place among the Pym clan, Scott still has some family of his own in his daughter Cassie Lang, who he previously had with his ex-wife Maggie.

Scott had a close relationship with Cassie in the Ant-Man films, which made it heart-breaking when they reunited in Avengers: Endgame. Having been trapped in the Quantum Realm for five years, Scott was presumed to be a victim of the Blip, so it's safe to say, Emma Fuhrmann's grown-up Cassie was shocked to see her father arrive at her door.

Cassie will soon be back alongside Scott, Hope, Hank, and Janet in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; however, Fuhrmann has been recast with Kathryn Newton taking on the role. This time around, Cassie will be getting her own slice of the action as she dons a heroic suit to become her famous Young Avengers hero Stinger.

In the wake of the first look at the recast Cassie being shown at Comic-Con, Newton has teased what's to come for her character.

Ant-Man's Cassie Lang Actress Teases Her Heroic Role

Marvel

During interviews in the aftermath of Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Cassie Lang actress Kathryn Newton teased the major changes to come for her character as she replaces Emma Fuhrmann in the role.

Speaking to Variety, Newton confirmed her character will be behind bars in jail in Quantumania, but "she's not up to no good, she's up to good:"

"She was in jail, I can't believe that they showed that. I love that that was the intro to Cassie. First of all, that experience was so fun for me, I couldn't even see anybody, but I could feel everybody there. I could feel you all out there, and I hope you liked Cassie Lang a little bit in the little bit that you saw. Yeah, she's in jail. She's not up to no good, she's up to good, okay."

In an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Newton discussed the exciting experience of making the film. She also teased that Cassie is "becoming who she's supposed to be" and will be "making a lot of mistakes" in Quantumania:

"Yeah, but you never think it will. I think in the back of my mind I always thought I would, but I didn't know that I would. I really can tell you it was the best time of my life making this movie. I didn't know how fun it was going to be, I just felt like it was perfect for me. The first time I read the script I was like, 'Oh this is me, I get to run around and be a superhero now, this is sick.' And Paul Rudd made me laugh like no tomorrow. Our director Peyton Reed is like a super-mega-positron. Our writer, Jeff Loveness, just wrote this character that I felt like she's just becoming who she's supposed to be and that means she's making a lot of mistakes, like me, I make a lot of mistakes. Honestly, no acting is required. None, none at all."

Turning attention to the Young Avengers, Newton teased "there are a bunch of them out there." But when asked if she has had any contact with the other actors, Newton confirmed there hasn't been any and joked that "when [she sees] them [she gets] scared."

Talking to Deadline, Newton reinforced how Cassie has "got a lot of love in her heart" and she will be "going after what she thinks is good" and "becoming who she is:"

"In Quantumania, you find my character, Cassie Lang, all grown up. She's been without a dad because of the Blip for like five years, and she thinks she knows who she is. She's got a lot of love in her heart, and she's going after what she thinks is good. But she's making a lot of mistakes, as you do. But she's becoming who she is in this movie."

How Cassie Lang Fits Into Ant-Man 3

Cassie Lang appears to be in some trouble when she first shows up in Quantumania with Scott Lang expected to have to fetch his daughter from jail. Although Newton appears to be teasing that her criminal actions will be in good intentions as she continues on her path to becoming a hero, there will undoubtedly be plenty of mistakes along the way.

Perhaps Lang will already be trying to follow in her father's footsteps by the time Quantumania gets underway, even if she doesn't yet have access to Hank Pym's famous shrinking technology. The first poster for Quantumania has already confirmed Cassie will get her own Ant-Man-inspired outfit as she becomes Stinger, the newest member of the MCU's Young Avengers.

With the Ant-Man franchise ultimately being a story about family, Cassie will be a fitting addition to the team as they take on MODOK and Kang the Conqueror in the Quantum Realm. Taking his daughter along for the ride will certainly be interesting for Scott Lang as he seeks to keep her safe on whatever adventure they may be on.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.