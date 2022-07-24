Paul Rudd Receives New Ant-Man 3 Costume (Photo)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is on the horizon and fans cannot wait to see what Marvel Studios has in store for the MCU's size-shifting bunch. The Ant-Man threequel will again focus on Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne as they take on the Multiverse-hopping villain Kang the Conqueror.

Kang will be played by Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors, who will reprise his role from last summer's Loki. Rudd and Lilly will have help taking on the villainous Kang though, as Cassie Lang (played by Kathryn Newton) steps up to the fight alongside the two Avengers.

Not much has been revealed yet for the film, but a first look was just revealed at Comic-Con.

New Digs for Ant-Man and Wasp

As a part of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got their first look at the new suit for Paul Rudd's titular tiny Avenger and Evangeline Lilly's Wasp.

Marvel

The suits seem to have the same red-and-black/yellow-and-navy color scheme that the characters have become known for, but look to be a bit bulkier than before.

Marvel

The Quantummania suits seem to include plated armor-like pieces along the shoulders, chest, forearms, and legs--a stark contrast to the straight, thick fabric seen before.

Marvel

This older suit was upgraded slightly in Ant-Man and the Wasp added a bit more texture to the front of the outfits.

Marvel

The full teaser poster can be seen below:

Marvel Studios

A New Look at Quantumania

While there is not much to glean from a simple Comic-Con poster, this is a fascinating first look at these new digs for Marvel's smallest heroes. The costumes are very similar to those of past films but look built for some heavy hitting.

And this extra heft to the outfits may be justified as Team Ant-Man are likely going to be traversing the Quantum Realm more than they ever have before, something that as fans now is not easy on the body.

Quantumania is already primed to be the biggest (and possibly best) Ant-Man film to date, so it makes sense that its titular heroes have these upgraded looks.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

