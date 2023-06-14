Disney+ Delays Ant-Man 3 Special Amid Jonathan Majors Controversy

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's episode of Assembled on Disney+ faced a delay in the midst of star Jonathan Majors' legal controversy.

After Ant-Man 3 and Creed III put Majors into the worldwide spotlight, the actor's ongoing assault trial put his future in the MCU and his entire career into serious jeopardy.

Majors was already omitted from the marketing campaign for Creed III as it moves to its home release, but with the MCU still being the biggest pop culture franchise in the world, his place there is a much more difficult challenge to handle.

Disney+ Delays Ant-Man 3 Special

Following Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's debut on Disney+, the film's Assembled special was set to debut on Wednesday, June 14.

Now, the special has been delayed indefinitely, with no signs pointing to when Disney will put it on its streaming service.

While no reason was given for this delay, some fans have speculated that it's tied to star Jonathan Majors' ongoing assault case, which could mean trouble for the Assembled episode if the cast and crew speak highly about him and offer praise for his performance.

This comes after Majors was actually used in promotional material for Ant-Man 3 in late April, although that's the only time he's been seen in marketing material since the assault charges first became public.

As for the trial itself, Majors was reportedly set to take part in another court date on June 13, but no updates were offered if and when that took place.

When Will Ant-Man 3 Assembled Episode Debut on Disney+

With the Jonathan Majors controversy still hanging over Ant-Man 3, it's difficult to say when the movie's Assembled special will hit Disney+, although it will likely be held until more progress is made in the actor's trial.

This also comes as Marvel Studios looks to figure out what to do with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set to center largely on Majors' Kang the Conqueror when the Avengers assemble for their next major outing.

At this moment, Marvel hasn't made any kind of statement about Majors' situation, although the actor himself has been adamant about his innocence during trial proceedings.

But with Kang being such an enormous part of the MCU's plans in the next few years, his status will be something important to follow as the Multiverse Saga continues to expand.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+.