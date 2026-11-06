All Of Us Are Dead Season 2's Netflix Streaming Release Window Gets Declared By Show Director JQ Lee: ‘I’ll Greet You In 2027’

After a long wait, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 director JQ Lee finally provided a concrete release window for the zombie horror series' return to Netflix. Based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun, All of Us Are Dead follows the students at Hyosan High School as a deadly virus rapidly turns people into flesh-eating zombies. All of Us Are Dead Season 1 premiered on Netflix on January 28, 2022, and it became a massive global hit. In February 2022, data from Advanced Television reported that the show ranked #1 on the non-English TV list with 124.79 million hours viewed in its first partial week and made the Top 10 in 91 countries, marking the highest first-week total for any Korean title at the time. Despite that success, the wait for Season 2 has been painstakingly long.

Netflix renewed the series for a second season in June 2022 (via Deadline). However, production faced a barrage of delays. Filming was originally slated to begin in 2024, but it was later pushed back, with What's on Netflix reporting that principal photography ran from July 2025 to February 2026. Now, there is a new update that should ease fans' worries about another delay.

Director JQ Lee shared on Instagram in November 2026 that post-production editing for Season 2 is complete, telling fans, "I'll greet you in 2027," confirming that the series will return to Netflix next year:

"The feeling is fresh.

Our school is in season 2 now

Finished editing!

I’ll greet you in 2027~"

The show was absent from Netflix's 2026 Korean slate, which makes sense, as the heavy VFX demands of a large-scale Seoul outbreak would make it harder to fit into this year's release lineup. Interestingly, Netflix Korea's October 2026 anniversary festival featured the main cast on stage for a "What's Next?" segment, but despite fan hopes of a first look or teaser, no new footage or release date was shown to attendees. The only concrete information that was shown then was a "coming soon" tag alongside a title card for the series.

A 2027 release window also suggests a trailer could arrive relatively soon. It's worth noting that Netflix often releases trailers for its titles weeks to a couple of months before premiere. For example, The Blue Road's official trailer was released in early November ahead of its November 20, 2026 drop. With post-production finished and other Korean titles filling Netflix's lineup through the end of the year, early 2027 (potentially in January or February) is a natural slot for a high-profile show like All of Us Are Dead Season 2.

Given that editing is already finished, a December teaser or full trailer is also plausible if Netflix targets a January premiere, consistent with how the streamer has timed trailers for other titles relatively close to their release dates.

The core cast of All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is headlined by Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo, Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san, Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra, and Lomon as Lee Su-hyeok. Season 1 had 12 episodes.

Predicting the Story of All of Us Are Dead Season 2

Netflix

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger. Following the military's decision to bomb Hyosan, the surviving students (On-jo, Su-hyeok, and the others) were placed in a quarantine camp. There were months of peace until the night when they reunited with Nam-ra, a half-human-and-zombie (a halfbie) who fully embraced her hybrid status. The season ended with Nam-ra sensing a rogue group of halfbies seemingly planning to attack the camp.

Netflix (via the All of Us Are Dead wiki) revealed that Season 2 will pick up years later, focusing on On-jo, who is now a college student at Seoul National University. Still carrying the trauma of Hyosan, On-jo must rally her friends once again when a new outbreak erupts in the capital.

One of the dangling threads left unresolved in All of Us Are Dead Season 1 involved the fate of Cheong-san. At the end of the debut season, he sacrificed himself to stop Gwi-nam in a burning building. However, at the same Netflix Korea showcase in October 2026, Yoon Chan-young confirmed that his character is still alive and will return in Season 2. Whether he is a "halfbie" remains to be seen, but he is expected to reunite with On-jo to continue the dynamic that made them both fan favorites in the first season.

With a new outbreak poised to become the center of the catastrophe, it seems the authorities' response will be very different, since they will now be dealing with an entire city rather than a lone high school. A deeper dive into the lore behind zombie-human hybrids and potential evolutions of their species could also be explored in the show's sophomore run.