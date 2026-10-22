Ahsoka Season 2 Confirms Its 8 Major 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Characters

Ahsoka has been confirmed to now include eight characters who previously appeared in Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, making the upcoming Disney+ series a spiritual sequel, in some ways, to George Lucas and Dave Filoni's 2008 creation. Fans have had to wait more than three years to receive the second season of Ahsoka (starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character), but that wait is finally about to end at the beginning of 2027 when Ahsoka Season 2 premieres on January 20. Series creator and showrunner Dave Filoni (who is also the president of Lucasfilm) is trying his best to keep story details and character appearances under wraps, but Lucasfilm has already confirmed that quite a few familiar faces will be popping up.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Lucasfilm president and Ahsoka creator, showrunner, and writer Dave Filoni confirmed that Ahsoka Season 2 is going to feature the three Mortis gods in a major way. Unfortunately, the Lucasfilm boss didn't reveal much to fans about the extent of their roles in the upcoming installment, but he did mention that they are "definitely a thing" in Season 2, indicating that they will have important parts to play in Ahsoka's character arc and the show's story.

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As fans of The Clone Wars will know, there are three Mortis gods, and each one represents an aspect of the Force. The Father is the most powerful and is a physical representation of balance. The Daughter, who is full of light and beauty, represents the Light Side of the Force. Then, there is the Son, with his pale skin and red eyes, who is an embodiment of the Dark Side.

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These three Mortis gods were featured in a three-episode arc in The Clone Wars Season 3, where Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano were stranded on a mysterious world. Everything was set up by the Father, who was testing Anakin, as he could sense Anakin's power and knew the prophecy of the Chosen One.

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With the additions of the three Mortis gods, Ahsoka Season 2 will feature at least eight characters who were also in The Clone Wars. As mentioned, it is unclear what role the Mortis gods will play, but it is important to remember that, at the end of Ahsoka Season 1, Baylan Skoll was seen standing on top of a statue of the Father. Notably, a statue of the Son was at one side of the Father, and a headless statue of the Daughter was at the other side.

It is also important to note that even more characters from The Clone Wars could pop up in Ahsoka Season 2, but only eight have been confirmed thus far.

Every Clone Wars Character Who Will Appear in Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano

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Obviously, Ahsoka Tano is going to play a major role in her own self-titled Disney+ series. Rosario Dawson is back to bring Ahsoka to life in live-action, and fans have got a bit of a glimpse at her character through the show's official teaser for Season 2.

Ahsoka (along with a few other characters) is still stranded on Peridea, the world located in a separate galaxy. Peridea was the home of those statues of the Mortis gods that were mentioned above, so whatever role the Mortis gods have in Season 2 will almost definitely involve Ahsoka.

Anakin Skywalker

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Many Star Wars fans are extremely excited for Ahsoka Season 2 because that means they will get to see new content featuring Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. While The Clone Wars featured an ensemble of characters, no one can argue that the three main characters of that series were Ahsoka, Anakin, and Captain Rex.

Therefore, with Anakin's inclusion in Season 2, it makes Ahsoka feel even more like a spiritual sequel to the animated title. As revealed by the teaser, there will be at least one flashback to the Clone Wars era in Ahsoka Season 2, so that gap between the two shows will be bridged even further than it already has been.

It is worth noting that, while Captain Rex could also appear in Ahsoka Season 2 via flashbacks, as he did in Season 1, his role has not been confirmed. If he were to show up, he would make the ninth Clone Wars character to appear in the Disney+ show, but it is entirely possible that fans won't see him at all.

Admiral Ackbar

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Admiral Ackbar is another character who will be appearing in Ahsoka Season 2, who also had a role in The Clone Wars. It has been confirmed that Ackbar is going to be a major part of the New Republic plotline in Ahsoka Season 2, as he will go head-to-head with Grand Admiral Thrawn in the battle between the New Republic and the remnant of the Galactic Empire.

Huyang

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Huyang did not have a major role in The Clone Wars, but the ancient droid did appear in the show's fifth season, which explained that he was programmed to help Jedi Younglings build their first lightsaber. Huyang's mentor-esque role was reinforced in Ahsoka Season 1, so he will likely be featured in a similar manner in Season 2.

However, it is important to remember that Star Wars is going to seemingly adjust Huyang's approach to being involved in conflict in Season 2, as the official teaser showcased him wielding four lightsabers at one time, just like General Grievous.

Mon Mothma

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At the time that Ahsoka takes place on the Star Wars timeline, Mon Mothma is the chancellor of the New Republic. Genevieve O'Reilly (who played the character in Rogue One and Andor) reprised her role as Mon Mothma in Ahsoka Season 1, and she has been heavily reported to come back in Season 2, which would only make sense considering a large portion of the installment will be centered around the New Republic and its fight against Thrawn.

Notably, Mon Mothma also appeared in The Clone Wars. She didn't have an extremely extensive role, but she did appear across multiple episodes when needed.