Anchored by a star-studded cast of voice actors, Max's Young Love tackles the story of a tight-knit family living in Chicago that is filled with ups and downs.

The new animated series serves as a spin-off of Matthew A. Cherry's Hair Love short film. It revolves around the story of a music producer named Stephen Love, a hair vlogger Angela Young, and their daughter, Zuri.

In collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation, Young Love's upcoming debut season is confirmed to have 12 episodes, and it premiered with four episodes on September 21.

Every Main Actor & Character in Young Love

Scott Mescudi/Kid Cudi - Stephen Love

As a music producer wanting to redeem himself from his past failures, Kid Cudi's Stephen Love will do anything in his power to become one of the best in his field.

This is on top of being the best father and husband to Zuri and Angela, respectively.

Perhaps best known for being an artist and a talented songwriter, Kid Cudi also has experience in acting, with roles in several projects such as Need for Speed, One Tree Hill, How to Make it in America, and The Cleveland Show.

Issa Rae - Angela Young

Issa Rae's Angela Young works as a hairstylist who was initially diagnosed with cancer before eventually recovering from the disease.

After fighting off cancer, Angela tries to live a normal life again while being a loving mother and wife. She also aspires to become a well-established stylist.

Best known for voicing Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Rae also appeared as President Barbie in Barbie, Sintara Golden in American Fiction, and J in The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.

Loretta Devine - Gigi Young

Gigi Young is Angela's supportive mother and Zuri's caring grandmother. She is voiced by Loretta Devine.

Devine is a talented actress and singer with an impressive resume starting with her role as Lorrell Robinson in the Broadway production of Dreamgirls.

She previously appeared as Gloria Matthews in Waiting to Exhale, and fans may also know her as Adele Webber on Grey's Anatomy.

Harry Lennix - Russell Young

Portraying Angela's father and Zuri's grandpa, Harry Lennix' Russell Young supports his family by giving them life lessons.

Although Russell is considered an old-school family member, he still makes an effort to play games with his granddaughter, Zuri.

Lennix has a stellar acting career, most notably known for his role as General Calvin Swanwick in Man of Steel. His other credits include Doll House, Little Britain, and Emily Owens.

Tamar Braxton - Star

Star is a charismatic character who showcases her interest in fashion in Young Love. The character is played by famous singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton.

Aside from being a co-host of Fox's daytime talk show The Real from 2013 to 2016, Braxton is also known for her role in Braxton Family Values and her albums, such as Love and War (2013) and Calling All Lovers (2015).

Brooke Conaway - Zuri Young-Love

Six-year-old Zuri Young-Love is Angela and Stephen's child who is talented, cheerful, and filled with talent and love. The character is voiced by Brooke Monroe Conaway.

The 10-year-old actress is known for her roles in Love Life and Soul Santa.

Michael Scott - Darryl Waterhouse

As a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, Michael Scott's Darryl Waterhouse asks for Angela's help on how to fix his life, specifically about a girl he's dating.

Fans may know Scott for his roles as Enzo in Zoo, Garconne in When We First Met, and CIA Tech Tim in SEAL Team.

Dee Bradley Baker

Dee Bradley Baker has an impressive resume of voice roles, including a plethora of projects such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Ben 10, The Legend of Korra, Phineas and Ferb, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Baker is also known for being the voice of Captain Rex and other clone troopers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Nisa Ward

Another veteran voice actor who joined Young Love in its debut season is Nisa Ward.

Ward is no stranger to lending her voice to different characters since her track record includes roles in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, TrollsTopia, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Cherise Boothe

Cherise Boothe is an accomplished actress and theatre performer.

Boothe previously appeared in movies and TV shows such as 42, The Blacklist, NCIS, The Good Wife, and Law & Order: SVU.

Dante Hoagland

Part of Young Love's incredible and packed cast is Dante Hoagland.

The actor made a splash when he first appeared in 30 Rock's two-part finale in 2013 as Liz Lemon's adopted son, Terry. Hoagland then made his big screen debut in John Turturro's Fading Gigolo before appearing in other projects such as Saturday Night Live and Emelie.

Idriys Jones

Before joining Young Love's all-star cast, Idriys Jones first made an appearance as Lil Mikey in The Last O.G. and Mateo in Sugar and Toys.

In addition to acting, Jones is also a writer after being credited as such in 2019's The Jellies.

Bahia Watson

Canada's own Bahia Watson is best known for her role as Brianna in The Handmaid's Tale. Her role in the HBO series earned her two Screen Actors' Guild nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020.

Watson previously appeared as Sakai in The Expanse and May in Star Trek: Discovery.

Debra Wilson - Twan

A school wouldn't be complete without bullies, and filling that role is Debra Wilson's Twan. The character is Zuri's instant rival in middle school.

Wilson has an incredible voice acting resume, spanning roles such as Ramaraffe on Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, Kira on Dogs in Space, and voicing multiple characters in Spitting Image and All Hail King Julien.

Noah Cottrell - Amir

Noah Cottrell's Amir and Zuri bonded over finishing the mural that he made for his late dad in Episode 8. The pair instantly became friends.

Cottrell made his movie debut as Henry Sawyer in 2018's Skyscraper. Since then, he has starred in several projects like The Spiderwick Chronicles, Boys of Summer, and The Chosen.

Phil LaMarr

Phil LaMarr is another notable member who joined Young Love's star-studded cast.

After being included as one of the original cast members of Mad TV, LaMarr's career flourished with tons of voice acting roles where he voiced the likes of Green Lantern in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, Samurai Jack, Static Shock, and Hermes Conrad in Futurama.

Tara Strong

Fans may recognize Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes in Loki Seasons 1 and 2.

Aside from lending her incredible voice to the TVA's mascot, Strong is best known for her work as Harley Quinn in Batman: Arkham City, Timmy Turner in The Fairly Odd Parents, Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, and Raven in Teen Titans Go!.

All episodes of Young Love are now streaming on Max.