Clone High Season 2 on Max has an all-star cast mixed with franchise favorites and talented guest stars led by Will Forte, Randall Park, and Jameela Jamil.

The revival of the hit 2002 animated series tells the story of historical figures who have been cloned and placed in high school for a military experiment.

20 years after the main cast of clones was frozen, Clone High's return in 2024 tackles how the group of clones navigate into a world where advanced technology exists while also exploring complicated romantic relationships.

Clone High Season 1 premiered on Max on May 23, 2023. All 10 episodes of Season 2 were released on the streaming service on February 1.

Every Main Cast Member of Clone High Season 2

Will Forte - Abe Lincoln

Will Forte

Will Forte leads the cast of Clone High as the voice of Abe Lincoln.

Lincoln, as the name suggests, is the clone of the real-life Abraham Lincoln. While he is honest and a true leader, Abe struggles with finding his place in the modern world.

The character is friends with Joan of Arc and Gandhi and his ex-girlfriend is Cleopatra "Cleo" Smith. Abe is currently romantically entangled with Joan.

Forte's most recognizable role is playing Phil Tandy Miller in The Last Man on Earth. The actor also voiced characters in Krapopolis, HouseBroken, and Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken.

Nicole Sullivan - Joan of Arc

Nicole Sullivan

Nicole Sullivan serves as the voice of Joan of Arc.

Joan is a proud atheist and goth who is deeply in love with Abe.

The character had an interesting arc in the Season 1 finale where Joan betrayed almost everyone during the Death Maze Challenge so that she and Abe could win the chance to enter Clone High College.

At the last minute, Joan saved everyone so that their memories would not be erased. However, Candide Sampson told everyone about Joan's betrayal which led to uncertainty surrounding his friendship with the rest.

Sullivan is known for her roles in Meet the Robinsons, 17 Again, and Black Dynamite.

Mitra Jouhari - Cleopatra “Cleo” Smith

Mitra Jouhari

Cleopatra "Cleo" Smith (voiced by Mitra Jouhari) is Abe's ex-girlfriend and the current love interest of Frida Kahlo.

Cleo has a love-hate relationship with Joan, mainly because she thinks that she stole Abe from her. The pair eventually find common ground in Season 1 (the reboot), becoming close friends.

Christa Miller originally voiced the character in the show's first run in 2002, but she was replaced by Mitra Jouhari.

Jouhari's notable credits include The Big Sick, Three Busy Debras, and Human Resources.

Christopher Miller - JFK / Mr. Butlertron

Christopher Miller

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Clone High producer Christopher Miller voices two characters in the series, namely JFK and Mr. Butlertron.

JFK, aka John Fitzgerald Kennedy, is a recurring antagonist of the series who often makes mean jokes with girls and gives Abe and the rest a hard time.

Mr. Butlertron is the highly-respected mentor of the clones and the butler of Principal Scudworth.

Miller has an extensive resume as a producer. Aside from the two projects mentioned, he is known for his work as an executive producer of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, Bless the Harts, and Hoops.

Phil Lord - Principal Scudworth

Phil Lord

Phil Lord, who is a frequent collaborator of Christopher Miller, brings Principal Scudworth to life in Clone High Season 2.

Scudworth is Clone High's big bad and the one responsible for creating the clones of the historic figures in the first place.

Lord, alongside Miller, previously worked on the likes of Marvel and Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse films, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and 22 Jump Street.

Christa Miller - Candide Simpson

Christa Miller

Candide Simpson is Principal Scudworth's superior and the revival's main villain. The character is voiced by Christa Miller.

Much of Season 1 showed how Simpson groomed Joan of Arc to become the world's next leader as part of Operation Spread Eagle. The season ended with the villain telling Abe and the rest about Joan's betrayal which led to turmoil among the group's bond.

Scrubs fans may recognize Miller for her role as Jordan Sullivan. The actress also appeared in The Drew Carey Show, Cougar Town, and The Andromeda Strain.

Vicci Martinez - Frida Kahlo

Vicci Martinez

Vicci Martinez is part of the cast as the voice of Frida Kahlo.

Kahlo is the genetic clone of revered Mexican painter Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón.

She serves as the class president and is respected by her peers due to her popularity. Kahlo is also romantically entangled with Cleopatra.

Martinez's other notable role is playing Dominga "Daddy" Duarte in Orange is the New Black.

Ayo Edibiri - Harriet Tubman

Ayo Edibiri

Ayo Edibiri's Harriet Tubman is the clone of African-American abolitionist, Araminta Ross.

Harriet was initially in a relationship with Confucius, but they broke up during the Season 1 finale after she noticed that he was not interested in joining the Death Maze Challenge.

Edibiri is best known for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. The actress also appeared in Bottoms, Theatre Camp, and Black Mirror.

Kelvin Yu - Confucius

Kelvin Yu

Kelvin Yu is part of the cast as Confucius.

In the world of Clone High, Confucius is a social media influencer and is the one responsible for introducing JFK to the internet. The character is also Harriet's boyfriend.

Yu is the producer of Bob's Burgers. As an actor, he has credits in Cloverfield, Milk, and Grandma's Boy.

Neil Casey - Topher Bus

Neil Casey

Topher Bus (voiced by Neil Casey) is the clone of renowned explorer Christopher Columbus.

The reason why he chooses Topher Bus as his name is because his clone father was canceled. In the history books, Columbus' arrival in America led to genocide and enslavement of the locals.

In Season 1, Topher had a crush on Joan of Arc, and he blackmailed Abe by threatening to show her a picture of him and Ms. Grumbles.

Casey appeared in 2016's Ghostbusters as Rowan North. He also serves as one of the writers of Saturday Night Live.

Jermaine Fowler - Toussaint Louverture

Jermaine Fowler

Jermaine Fowler voices Toussaint Louverture, the clone of the Haitian General and revolutionary of the same name.

Toussaint is a recurring character who serves as one of the classmates of Abe and the Clone High gang.

Fowler has credits in Sorry to Bother You, Coming 2 America, and The Drop.

Danielle Schneider

Danielle Schneider

Danielle Schneider joins the cast of Clone High Season 2 in an unknown role.

Schneider is known for her appearances in The Hotwives of Orlando, The Hotwives of Las Vegas, and Step Brothers. She is also one of the producers of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Jackee Harry - Jackie the Ripper

Jackee Harry

Jackee Harry serves as the voice of Jackie the Ripper, the clone of the terrifying British serial killer of the same name.

Harry's notable credits include playing Sandra Clark in 227 and Lisa Landry in Sister, Sister.

Paul F. Tompkins - Professor Hirsute

Paul F. Tompkins

Paul F. Tompkins brings Professor Hirsute to life in Clone High Season 2.

Professor Hirsute is the group's science teacher who is known for attacking his peers with fireworks.

Tompkins had several voice roles in BoJack Horseman, playing different characters like an abortion doctor, Albino Rhino Gyno, and Auto Glass Man.

The actor also appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Out of Office, and Rutherford Falls.

Donald Faison - George Washington Carver

Donald Faison

George Washington Carver (played by Donald Faison) is a peanut-obsessed geek who is the clone of the scientist of the same name.

The character is one of the participants of the Death Maze Challenge who was betrayed by Joan of Arc in the Season 1 finale.

Faison has credits in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Scrubs, and Clueless.

Hannah Simone - Lady Godiva

Hannah Simone

Lady Godiva is the clone of the Anglo-Saxon noblewoman of the same name who is remembered when she rode naked on a horse through the streets of Coventry in the 13th Century.

The character is voiced by Hannah Simone.

Simone's most recognizable role is playing Cece Parker in over 100 episodes of New Girl. The actress is also known for her roles in Old Boy, Not Dead Yet, and No Activity.

D’Arcy Carden - Mary

D’Arcy Carden

The Good Place alum D’Arcy Carden joins the cast as Mary.

Mary initially appears as the infamous ghost, Bloody Mary, in Season 1 Episode 2 after Harriet, Joan, and Frida "summons" her.

The character then appears as a student of Clone High who gets acquainted with Abe before it is revealed that she wants to steal his soul.

Carden left a mark for her portrayal of Janet in The Good Place. The actress also has credits in Barry, Broad City, and Other People.

Randall Park - Frida’s Foster Dad

Randall Park

Randall Park is one of the newcomers who joins Clone High Season 2.

Park voices Frida's Foster dad in the new season.

MCU fans may recognize Park for his role as Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision. The actor also recently appeared in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Dr. Shin.

Jameela Jamil - Mrs. C

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil reunites with her The Good Place co-star D'Arcy Carden in Clone High as Mrs. C, a new character in Season 2.

Jamil previously portrayed Tahani in The Good Place, Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Gisela in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Renee Elise Goldsberry - Sandra Sandria

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Renee Elise Goldsberry serves as the voice of Sandra Sandria.

Goldsberry appeared as Mallory Brook in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, and Evangeline Williamson in One Life to Live.

Richard Kind - Nostradamus

Richard Kind

Another newcomer to the world of Clone High is Richard Kind as Nostradamus.

Kind has an impressive resume of acting credits, with appearances in Gotham, Argo, The Goldbergs, and Young Sheldon.

Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson voices one of the new characters of Clone High Season 2.

Wilson is a renowned voice actress known for her roles in Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order, Monster High, Rick and Morty, and Spider-Man 2.

Jeffrey Muller

Jeffrey Muller

One of the new voices who fans will hear in Season 2 is Jeffrey Muller.

Agents of SHIELD fans may recognize Muller for his role as Agent Kaminsky. The actor's other notable credits include Westward, Grey's Anatomy, and This Is Us.

Jana Schmieding

Jana Schmieding

Jana Schmieding joins the cast of Clone High Season 2.

Schmieding is best known for her portrayal of Reagan Wells in Rutherford Falls, Bev in Reservation Dogs, and Nita in Marvel Studios' Echo.

Charley Steiner

Charley Steiner is part of the talented cast of Clone High's new season.

Steiner has credits in Eastbound & Down, America's Sweethearts, and Sin City Saints.

Stephen Root

Stephen Root

Rounding out the strong voice cast of Clone High Season 2 is Stephen Root.

Fans of Barry may recognize Root for his iconic portrayal of Monroe Fuches in over 30 episodes of the series.

The actor also appeared as Milton in Office Space and served as the voice of Topsy Toppington in King of the Hill.

Clone High Season 2 is now streaming on Max.