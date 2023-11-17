Two-time British Academy Television winner Sarah Lancashire leads the incredible cast of Julia Season 2 on Max.

Created by Daniel Goldfarb, Julia revolves around the story of renowned chef Julia Child in 1960s Cambridge, Massachusetts as she tries to balance her married life and her rise to fame while working on her cooking show, The French Chef.

Julia made its debut on Max on March 31, 2022. The show was renewed by Max in May 2022, and it premiered on November 16, 2023.

Every Main Actor & Character in Julia Season 2

Sarah Lancashire - Julia Child

Sarah Lancashire

Sarah Lancashire brings Julia Child to life in Julia Season 2.

As a chef and an author Julia released a plethora of cookbooks, starting with Mastering the Art of French Cooking. She then became a television personality, hosting multiple cooking shows like The French Chef.

Julia chronicled the ups and downs of the titular character in her career and marriage while also tackling how she became a fearless chef on and off camera.

Season 2 is expected to tackle how Julia will adjust to her rising fame and how it affects her relationship with her husband, friends, and colleagues.

Lancashire is an icon in British TV and she is best known for her roles in Coronation Street, Lark Rise to Candleford, and Last Tango in Halifax.

David Hyde Pierce - Paul Child

David Hyde Pierce

Paul Child (played by David Hyde Pierce) is Julia's longtime husband. After serving as a World War II officer, Paul met Julia while working for the United States Office of Strategic Services.

He was the one who introduced the world of cooking to Julia. Paul also helped Julia with her cookbook by providing photos and illustrations.

Frasier fans may recognize Pierce for his role as Dr. Niles Crane. The actor also portrayed Frank Prady on The Good Wife and Theodore Van Horne on The Powers That Be.

Bebe Neuwirth - Avis DeVoto

Bebe Neuwirth

In 1961, Bebe Neuwirth's Avis DeVoto worked with Julia as her culinary editor and book reviewer for her book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Avis is also a chef on the side.

Avis eventually formed a strong bond with Julia that led to their incredible friendship over the years.

Neuwirth reunited with David Hyde Pierce in Julia since the pair worked together in Frasier when she portrayed Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane. The actor also appeared in Madam Secretary, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, and The Flight Attendant.

Fran Kranz - Russ Morash

Fran Kranz

Fran Kranz plays Russ Morash. He was the television producer and director of Julia Child's cooking show, The French Chef.

Russ worked with Julia for more than 30 years and they had a harmonious working relationship.

Kranz has an impressive resume of acting credits, which includes roles in Dollhouse, Homecoming, Ballers, and Major Crimes.

Fiona Glascott - Judith Jones

Fiona Glascott

Judith Jones was one of Julia Child's biggest supporters when she rose to fame. The character is portrayed on-screen by Fiona Glascott.

Jones praised Julia for her work since she believed that it made readers become better cooks. Aside from being Julia's biggest fan, Jones ultimately became the senior editor and vice president of the Alfred A. Knopf publishing house.

Glascott is known for her roles in films and TV series, such as Resident Evil, Indian Summers, Foyle's War, and The Deal. Harry Potter fans may also recognize Glascott for her role as Minerva McGonagall in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Brittany Bradford - Alice Naman

Brittany Bradford

Alice Naman (played by Brittany Bradford) served as a producer who worked alongside Julia Child in The French Chef.

She was also one of Julia's supporters and she even helped her in getting her cooking show on air.

Fear the Walking Dead fans may recognize Bradford for her role as Cindy Hawkins in the series. The actress also appeared in New Amsterdam and The Same Storm.

Rachel Bloom - Elaine Levitch

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom joins the cast of Julia Season 2 as Elaine Levitch.

A report from Variety in September 2022 described Elaine as “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on ‘The French Chef.'”

Bloom is known for her roles in The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Netflix's The School for Good and Evil, and Disney+'s Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Isabella Rossellini - Simca Beck

Isabella Rossellini

Simca Beck is Julia Child's co-author in her cookbooks who resided in France. The character is played by Isabella Rossellini.

In an interview with Parade, Julia creator Daniel Goldfarb teased that a good chunk of Season 2 will focus on the partnership of Julia and Simca:

"We’re going to get to spend some time with Julia and her friend and writing partner Simca Beck on 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking Part Two'. That’s going to add some new colors and flavors to the show, and they are going to make the second season of 'The French Chef.'"

Rossellini has credits in Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her, Fearless, and Enemy.

Nicolas Briançon - Jean Fischbacher

Nicolas Briançon

Nicolas Briançon plays Simca Beck's husband, Jean Fischbacher. He was working as an engineer at a perfume company in Paris.

Briançon is known for his roles in Spiral, De Gaulle, The Lookout, and Maison Close.

Robert Joy - Hunter Fox

Robert Joy

Hunter Fox (played by Robert Joy) was the president of WGBH-TV, a primary PBS member TV station in Boston, Massachusetts.

Joy previously appeared in Land of the Dead, The Hills Have Eyes, and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.

Judith Light - Blanche Knopf

Judith Light

Judith Light brings publishing president Blanche Knopf to life in Julia. She worked hand-in-hand with Julia to publish her cookbooks throughout her storied career.

Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Judith Light is best known for her roles in One Life to Live, Who's the Boss?, Transparent, and The Menu.

Tosin Morohunfola - Isaac

Tosin Morohunfola

Isaac was Alice Naman's romantic interest in Julia and he is played by Tosin Morohunfola.

Morohunfola has credits in Black Lightning, The Chi, and Run the World.

Christian Clemenson - James Beard

Christian Clemenson

Portraying a famous chef who was friends with Julia is Christian Clemenson as James Beard.

Clemenson previously starred in The Big Lebowski, United 93, and Apollo 13.

Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing is part of the growing cast of Julia Season 2.

Channing has over 90 credits to her name, such as playing Cathy in Maryland, Ouisa in Six Degrees of Separation, and Rizzo in Grease.

Craig Bierko

Craig Bierko

Craig Bierko is a newcomer to the world of Julia Season 2.

Bierko has an impressive resume, with roles in various movies and TV shows like Scary Movie 4, Cinderella Man, The Thirteenth Floor, and The Long Kiss Goodnight.

Julia Season 2 is now streaming on Max.