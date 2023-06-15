Clone High Season 3 Gets Exciting Release Announcement

Warner Bros. Discovery shared a promising release update about the next season of Clone High.

Clone High revolves around historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school. The series first aired on Teletoon in November 2002.

However, the show's depiction of Gandhi led to controversy. On top of its low ratings and mixed reviews, MTV, via Den of Geek, decided to pull the plug on Clone High in 2003.

Despite that, a Clone High revival was announced in 2020.

When Will Clone High Season 3 Release?

Clone High's third season is now in development.

On July 2, 2020, a revival of the series, via Collider, was announced. In February 2021, HBO Max, via Deadline, ordered two seasons of the revival, with Season 1 releasing on May 23, 2023.

In an official press release sent out today, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that Clone High Season 3 is currently in production and will release sometime on Max in 2024.

Clone High Season 3's Release Window Prediction

Given that Warner Bros. Discovery already confirmed that Clone High Season 3 is currently in production, it's possible that it will release in the spring or summer of 2024.

This potential release window would be fitting, considering that the show's current season has yet to complete its run on Max.

Meanwhile, in the series' revival, Gandhi is nowhere to be found.

While part of the decision to not bring back the character is due to the past controversy surrounding him, Clone High co-creator Phil Lord told Entertainment Tonight Canada that Gandhi's absence served as "a way to shake up the character set" while also noting that the "show does have to evolve and grow from season to season."

It remains to be seen what storyline will the series explore in Season 3, but fans can expect more of the same hilarious adventures from its ragtag group of clones.

Clone High Season 3 is set to premiere on Max sometime in 2024.